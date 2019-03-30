Academics urging a State of Emergency for the North | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Air Pollution

Academics urging a State of Emergency for the North

by Pratch Rujivanarom 

An academic is calling on the government to declare a state of emergency as Chiang Mai and most Northern Provinces face ‘disastrous’ levels of PM2.5 smog and smoke haze.

Citizen in the North are being advised to stay inside air conditioned buildings and avoid all outdoor activities, as some areas of Chiang Mai recorded PM2.5 levels reaching higher than 700 micrograms per cubic metre of air this morning.

Witsanu Attavanich, a lecturer at Kasetsart University, said that with such deadly levels of PM2.5 pollution in the air over 500 micrograms, it is far beyond the capacity of the local authorities to cope with the situation and the central government needs to step in now and declare a state of emergency.

“Such a disastrous level of PM2.5 is probably the highest level ever recorded in Thailand,” Witsanu said.

“No need to consider the level of threat from such dangerously hazardous air pollution on our health, as breathing in only 100 micrograms of PM2.5 is considered to be very harmful to the health of healthy persons.”

Earlier on January, all schools in Bangkok were temporarily shut down when the PM2.5 level was around 70 to 120 micrograms. But, so far, except for the preparation of safe zones in Chiang Mai city centre, no such emergency procedure has been ordered by Chiang Mai Provincial Authority.

Chiang Mai University’s Research Institute for Health Sciences director Professor Kwanchai Suparatpinyo said the situation was critical. He cited the worsening haze from the many forest fires that ravaged Chiang Mai and the northern region while the trans-border smoke from neighbouring countries were also a factor.

He urged people to stay indoors and refrain from all outdoor activity – especially small children, elderly persons and pregnant women as well as those with chronic ailments such as allergies and heart disease.

Some of the reading stations around Chiang Mai are reading well into the ‘Hazardous’ level today.

    Jeff Williams

    March 30, 2019 at 11:58 pm

    The government in Chiangmai Mai will never do anything to help the situation, and years of past smoke seasons prove this. They lie and deliberately suppress the trusty to lure hapless tourists to this smoke ridden hell hole of a city.
    Instead of strictly enforcing the burning ban, they blame the smoke on Burma – but it’s obvious that the vast majority of the smoke is produced right here in the Chiang Mai valley! Almost everywhere in Thailand is better than the Chiang Mai area as clearly indicated in the AirVisual maps.
    The government must STOP the farmers and others from burning – with deadly force if necessary!
    With the number of premature deaths each year and serious health issues (sustained by me as well), Chiang Mai has blood on its hands.

Smoke haze hits northern Songkran hotel bookings

April 6, 2019

By Sakaorat Sirima, Nattawat Laping

The Northern smog crisis is taking its toll on the popular tourist region, with officials admitting a significant drop seen in hotel-room bookings, even in Chiang Mai, which is otherwise hugely popular as a destination for Songkran celebrations.

“Thai tourists are worried that the haze will harm their health,” La-iad Boonsrithong, the president of the Upper North Hotels Association, said yesterday.

“Normally, bookings for Songkran would be more than 85% of total occupancy in Chiang Mai by now. But because of the smog problem this year, the bookings are only 60%.”

Pakanan Vinijchai, head of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’ Chiang Mai Office, said 5% of Thai tourists had either cancelled their advance bookings or postponed their trip to Chiang Mai.“We believe they are closely monitoring the situation,” she said, adding that no foreigners have cancelled their advance bookings over the smog to date.

“But Chiang Mai’s main tourist-feeder during Songkran are Thais,” Pakanan said.

Meanwhile the national TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn admits that the smog problem would likely dent the tourism income of Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and other nearby provinces by 2 billion baht. Chiang Rai Industrial Council’s acting president Kitti Tissakul says the number of tourists in the province had dropped by between 10 and 20% because of smog.

SOURCE: The Nation

"Toxic air pollution shortens children's lives by 20 months"

April 4, 2019

In the wake of the PM’s visit to Chiang Mai this week, and more than two months of high levels of hazardous air pollution, a report emerges that links air pollution to the life expectancy of children.

The international report says that air pollution will shorten life expectancy of children by up to 20 months on average.

The 2019 State of Global Air (SOGA) report say that South Asian countries such as India and Pakistan were most vulnerable.

The report acknoweldges that high levels of air pollution is the fifth leading factor in mortality across the world, responsible for more deaths than alcohol, malnutrition and drugs.Particularly at risk are countries in Asia and Africa, where high levels of lung-clogging PM2.5 micron particles in the air, and the regular use of coal for home cooking, result in a dramatically reduced life expectancy.

But in the past 2-3 months Chiang Mai, along with other regions in Thailand’s north, have recorded excessively high readings of smoke and haze, registering as “hazardous”, the highest level in the six scale readings.

Graph from the 2019 State of Global Air (SOGA) report

The report also notes that 22 of the top 30 most polluted cities in the world are in India.

“The growing burden of disease from air pollution is among the major challenges facing national governments and public health officials, with far-reaching implications for national economies and human well-being.”

On average, according to the SOGA report, a child born today in South Asia will die 30 months earlier than he or she would have done otherwise. Globally, that figure is 20 months from the effects of air pollution.

The report brings into one place the latest information on air quality trends and health impact patterns for countries across the globe.

On the plus side, one of the success stories of the past year had been China, which although it still had severe air pollution problems, has seen a steep drop in PM2.5 particulates due to strict new governmental controls.

Chiang Mai (Top) and Chiang Mai (Below) readings from air visual.com for this morning.

Fix the smoke haze problem in 7 days – PM

April 2, 2019

“Go and hit the fires with this spade!” The Thai PM in Chiang Mai today

by Saksit Muttafa, Krissana Porjit

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says the government was ready to support the integration of related agencies’ work to tackle the north’s smoke and haze problem within seven days.

Prayut, who visited Chiang Mai today, also said HM the King was concerned about the northern smog crisis and was closely following the situation.

Prayut also presented some forest fire-fighting equipment along with facemasks and drinking water at a ceremony at the 33rd Military Circle at Kawila Camp. Some 100 police, Army and forest firefighters attended the event where the premier praised the sacrifices of the forest fire-fighting volunteers and asked their overseers to ensure their safety. Prayut, and most people at the event, did not wear facemasks despite palpable smog in the air.

During the ceremony, representatives of a Chiang Mai-based Indian community association donated drinking water and facemasks to the forest firefighters. Prayut also attended a meeting to follow up on the northern forest fire and smog situation at the Bank of Thailand’s Northern Region Office. He said the government had all along been working on the problem via the Interior Ministry.

Promising the government’s backing to officials, especially in term of budgets, the premier said that this issue must be resolved in seven days, including fire-hit forestlands and farmlands as well as the haze-affected city areas.

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency’s fire-monitoring system, citing a satellite image as of 1.36am today, says there were 1,969 hot spots in nine northern provinces.

Mae Hong Son had the most with 821 hotspots, followed by Chiang Mai (478), Chiang Rai (232), Lampang (116), Tak (89), Nan (77), Phayao (74), Phrae (63), and Lamphun (19).

Fix the smoke haze problem in 7 days - PM | News by The Thaiger Fix the smoke haze problem in 7 days - PM | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: The Nation

Trending