Lifestyle Cafes and Hang Out Venue at Jungceylon Shopping Center, Patong, Phuket
The famous Phuket shopping mall, Jungceylon Shopping Center, is moving forward to renovate the Sino Phuket Zone of over 3,800 square meters under the name, “The Garden Zone”. “The Garden Zone” is the centre of international gourmet restaurants from around the world and lifestyle cafes day and night, with an aesthetic and modern design based on the grandeur of Patong Oasis. It is located on the ground floor connected to the main entrance at Sai 3 Road to “The Bay Zone”, the meeting point of the shopping centre.
“The Garden Zone” stands out with an open and comfortable atmosphere in modern styles and tones, flanked by old Sino-Portuguese style shophouses of Phuket. The modern classic style decoration creates vibrancy with art & sculpture of colourful flowers brightened up with butterflies. Numerous trees along the walkway provide comfort and relaxation as if you’re in a beautiful garden. At night, the atmosphere switches with lighting and music, giving a sense of fun, catering to partygoers so they can fully immerse and hang out in the Lifestyle Street Food & Café.
