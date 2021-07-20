Connect with us

Railay Beach’s Most Exotic Hotels

Thailand’s southern Krabi island features the magnificent Railay Beach which continues to amaze even the most experienced travellers. The peninsula has azure ocean waters that jut into pristine white sands. Moreover, adding to its exotic vibe, visitors can only see the island by boat as its limestone cliffs separate it from the mainland. Thus, staying in Railay Beach is something everyone should try as its hotels range from bungalows to ultra-luxurious venues. This is why we’ve compiled a list of the 5 most exotic hotels to stay at, listed below. Each of these hotels will ensure a memorable trip to this beautiful southern area.

5 of Railay Beach’s Most Amazing Hotels

1. Avatar Railay Resort

Only for adults, this SHA certified hotel features an exotic outdoor pool where guests can relax in peace. Each room in Avatar offers comfortable bedding along with all the amenities of a luxurious hotel. Furthermore, the resort includes a bar, restaurant and garden where visitors can take in the natural surroundings of the beautiful island.

Avatar’s location is just 900 metres from Phra Nang Cave and 800 metres from Princess Lagoon. Therefore, a day trip to one of these exciting attractions is convenient. For those who want to rock climb, the Railay Rock Climbing Point is only 800 metres away. Avatar also offers a natural and tranquil environment as it only accepts adult guests. While it may not be for families, this hotel makes it enticing for those who want a quiet vacation away.

Facilities: Swimming pool, WiFi, restaurant, bar and a very good breakfast.

Pricing: 719 – 2,138 baht.

Address: 629 Moo 2, East Railay, Aonang, Muang, Krabi, 81000 Railay Beach, Thailand.

Click here to book now on Agoda.

AVATAR RAILAY RESORT - ADULTS ONLY, Krabi | 2021 Updated Prices, Deals

Avatar Railay Resort

2. Bhu Nga Thani Resort & Spa

Perhaps the most luxurious on the East Railay Beach coast, the Bhu Nga Thani Resort & Spa is surrounded by exotic mountains and mangrove forests. For those who want to get away from the usual touristic locations, this hotel offers secluded views of picture-perfect ocean waves. The rooms are elegantly decorated with dark wood furnishings and feature an outdoor daybed and balcony.

The hotel offers a spa and well-equipped gym for guests to indulge in some serious self-care, while island hopping is arrangeable at the front desk as well. The Bhu Nga Sari Dining Room offers a great selection of Thai and Western cuisines, in addition to fresh seafood and wine. Finally, guests can access Ao Nang Beach and Krabi Town by boat, which are only around 25 and 45 minutes away, respectively.

Facilities: Swimming pool, WiFi, airport shuttle, fitness centre, bar and a great breakfast.

Pricing: 1,653 – 6,840 baht.

Address: 479 Railay, Moo 2, Ao Nang, 81000 Railay Beach, Thailand.

Click here to book now on Agoda.

Bhu Nga Thani Resort and Spa - Luxury resort on Railay Beach, Krabi

Bhu Nga Thani Resort and Spa

3. Rayavadee

The exotic Rayavadee hotel is a sight to see as it truly captures the best features of an island getaway. The 5-star resort is in a prime location as it is just a 25-minute journey to Bamboo Island. Furthermore, the world-famous Koh Phi Phi island is only 35 minutes away, making day trips all the more adventurous. Rayavadee is surrounded by tropical gardens and beaches that are just a step outside each room’s terrace.

The hotel offers beachfront pool villas which allow guests to enjoy the tropical surroundings. With a spa and wellness centre, bar, and 2 swimming pools, Rayavadee offers supreme relaxation to its guests. Moreover, the Raya Dining Restaurant and Krua Phranang on-site restaurants feature Western and Thai cuisines, while Railay Terrace offers international dishes and delightful Railay Beach views.

Facilities: 2 swimming pools, airport shuttle, fitness centre, spa and wellness centre, beachfront, room service, bar and a fabulous breakfast.

Pricing: 10,567 – 49,277 baht.

Address: 214 Moo 2 T. Ao Nang, Muang, Krabi, 81000 Railay Beach, Thailand.

Click here to book now on Agoda.

Welcome to Rayavadee Krabi, Thailand

Rayavadee

4. Railay Bay Resort & Spa

Featuring Thai-style decor fused with modern amenities, this large-scale resort is situated directly on Railay Beach. All travellers can find a room here that fits their budget as the hotel offers a wide selection of room prices. Rooms feature dark wood trimming and large French doors that open into lush garden views. Moreover, each room has a private balcony and bathtub for ultimate relaxation.

The cottages offer an exotic take on the tropical island getaway with an on-site beachfront pool, restaurant and spa. Additionally, visitors can take part in rock climbing and canoeing if they desire. The hotel is a 20-minute boat trip to Ao Nam Mao Pier and Ao Nang Beach and thus is a quick and easy trip to the mainland.

Facilities: 2 swimming pools, airport shuttle, spa and wellness centre, beachfront restaurant, free parking, bar and a good breakfast.

Pricing: 1,775 – 7,132 baht.

Address: 145 M.2 Ao-Nang, Muang District, Krabi, 81000 Railay Beach, Thailand.

Click here to book now on Agoda.

Railay Bay Resort (Official Website)

Railay Bay Resort & Spa

5. Railay Phutawan Resort

Surrounded by lush, green mountains and the majestic Andaman Sea, this resort offers a magical escape from reality. Rooms here are decorated with rustic wooden furnishings and Thai decor, in turn reflecting their tropical surroundings. The resort’s restaurant serves wonderful Thai dishes as well as a Continental breakfast, while the bar offers exotic cocktails. We recommend visiting the bar at sunset to experience Railay Beach at its best.

Equipped with a sun terrace and scenic gardens, visitors can take an evening stroll at one of the many nearby islands and beaches. Offering a tour desk, guests can arrange a day trip to Koh Phi Phi or Ao Nang Beach or any other nearby attraction, making this hotel truly an all-inclusive experience.

Facilities: Swimming pool, airport shuttle, WiFi, family rooms, restaurant, bar and a very good breakfast.

Pricing: 1,430 – 3,717 baht.

Address: 1 Moo 2 Ao Nang Muang, 81000 Railay Beach, Thailand.

Click here to book now on Agoda.

Railay Phutawan Resort, Railay Beach – Updated 2021 Prices

Railay Phutawan Resort

Railay Beach represents the best of Thailand’s southern islands. In fact, its tropical environment draws hoards of tourists year-round. From rock climbing to island hopping, the beach is famous for its ability to capture the Andaman Sea’s natural aura while offering fabulous hotels to slumber the night away in. Furthermore, its convenience to nearby islands offers unforgettable trips, making any holiday here a unique experience.

 

Avatar

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Trending