Get to know “Onsen” Thailand’s Trends in 2023
When most people think of onsen, they immediately think of Japan. Because onsen culture originated here. Which is high in minerals and has numerous advantages such as relieves aches and pains and has anti-aging properties. As a result, Thais who travel to Japan must always include onsen as a destination.
But nowadays, you don’t even need to book a plane ticket to Japan to enjoy onsen. Because in Thailand, an onsen has been transformed into a spa. It provides mineral-rich hot spring baths, saunas, relaxing massages, and Japanese-style food and beverages. So you can unwind without having to travel too far. Despite the fact that it is a new method of healing health and body for Thai people. However, it is a popular trend right now.
Beginning with the traditional Japanese way of life and progressing to natural health and beauty treatments
Because Tokyo is a cold country A hot bath is a traditional form of body warming in the Land of the Rising Sun. It is an activity that is both relaxing and rejuvenating. The Japanese are so fond of bathing in hot springs that bathtubs can be found in almost every home. or if someone’s home lacks a bathtub There is also a public bathhouse with a large hot spring where you can soak. Including onsen, or hot springs, which are spread across the country over 20,000 cities. All of these are popular traditional Japanese cultures today and are well-known throughout the world.
What is an Onsen?
Onsen is a traditional Japanese way of life that has been passed down from generation to generation. Because Japan is a coldy city. and is the source of many volcanoes. Japanese people like to soak in hot water to relieve the cold and rehabilitate the body that is tired. make the circulatory system better glowing skin Good results in terms of health and beauty.
As previously stated, Japan is riddled with volcanoes. As a result, a hot spring naturally occur. The majority of the hot springs are created by active volcanoes. As a result, it is naturally rich in minerals such as calcium, magnesium, sulfur, potassium, sodium, iron, and other minerals, which causes each hot spring to have different properties depending on the type of minerals present.
As a consequence, Japan has developed an onsen culture based on natural resources. Which has over 20,000 places including Onsen Village that is well-known all over the world.
The Benefits of Onsen Bathing
Onsen bathing has grown in popularity among foreigners and many Thai people enjoy soaking in hot springs as well. Because, in addition to being relaxing, the hot springs contain mineral properties that can help restore your health.
Minerals in onsen provide a variety of benefits.
- Radium helps to lower blood pressure. The blood circulation system is efficient.
- Iron aids in the increase of iron in the body and the treatment of anemia.
- Sulfur aids in the treatment of high blood pressure, skin diseases, and joint pain.
- Hydrogen carbonate help with arthritis elevated blood pressure a healthy circulatory system
- Chloride helps to keep the body warm. Suitable for people who suffer from cold hands and feet.
- Boric acid inhibits fungi growth, turning the skin white.
- Sulfate minerals aid in the relief of bruises. skin disease that is chronic
Furthermore, bathing in onsen makes your skin glow. Good blood circulation balance in the body leads to overall health from the inside out.
How to Bathe in an Onsen Like a Japanese
Let’s learn more about onsen and its benefits. Are you finding the place to soak in hot water? But, before you make an onsen reservation, we’d like to inform you how to soak in a hot spring like a Japanese person.
- Take a shower to cleanse your body.
- Pour warm water on your body to warm it up. starting from the feet up to the waist and hands up to the shoulders, slowly immersed in the hot spring beginning with the first half to adjust body temperature and pressure Then gradually move down to soak the entire body.
- You do not need to wash yourself after exiting the hot spring. Because it will remove minerals from the body. Before entering the dressing room, dry yourself with a towel.
- The body loses water after soaking in a hot spring. Drink plenty of water.
Onsen has numerous advantages. However, if not used properly, it can be dangerous. You should always check yourself before going down to soak in it.
