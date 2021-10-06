Morning Top Stories Thailand
Prayut welcomes PM nomination, Visa on Arrival for Sandbox | Thailand Top Stories | October 6
Prayut welcomes PM nomination, Visa on Arrival for Sandbox | Thailand Top Stories | October 6 | Caitlin gives us a quick update on the national Covid-19 situation as well as the top headlines in Thailand and Southeast Asia: Prayut welcomes nomination for prime minister, Phuket “Sandbox” to allow travellers to apply for “Visa on Arrival”, Monkeys rescued from smugglers in eastern Thailand, Indonesia to shift away from fossil fuels with greater solar capacity by 2030.
New star-shaped flower found at national park in southern Thailand’s Ranong
Prayut welcomes PM nomination, Visa on Arrival for Sandbox | Thailand Top Stories | October 6
Chiang Mai couple arrested for selling outdoor sex show online
Prayut mulling nomination for next PM, Media freedom of speech | Good Morning Thailand | Ep.104
Extinction Rebellion protesters disrupt Paris Fashion Week show
Thailand to finalise procurement contract for new Covid-19 drug within 2 weeks
Vaccine donation from Iceland and Germany confirmed
Government considering legalising e-cigarettes amid outcry from health groups
Wednesday Covid Update: 9,886 new cases and 102 deaths
Activists petition to stop emergency decree being used to curtail freedom of speech
Flood warning issued for Bangkok
Thailand News Today | Joe Ferrari confiscated 400 luxury cars, Arrest over sex trafficking | Oct 5
Phuket “Sandbox” to allow visitors from overseas to apply for “Visa on Arrival”
Tuesday Covid Update: 9,869 new cases; provincial totals
Police rescue more than 40 wild monkeys reportedly being smuggled to restaurants
Thailand to charge foreign arrivals 500 baht “tourism fee” from next year
Thai baht to continue dropping against the USD
American man arrested over alleged rape of massuese, attack of young girl
Police arrest protesters yesterday including naked woman
Court rules for Health Ministry, calls dual pricing beneficial
Swiss man arrested for allegedly beating a man to death, claiming self-defence
Updated regulations on Thailand’s quarantine period for international arrivals
Former cop accused of torture and murder was involved in seizure of over 400 luxury cars
Police say American man confesses to rape and assaults, blames drug use
New eased rules for travellers entering Thailand enacted
“Sandbox” period in Phuket shortened to 7 days for vaccinated travellers
All countries now eligible for Thailand’s sandbox programme
Son of rape victim rebukes police for cancelling American suspect’s crime reenactment
Phuket “Sandbox” to allow visitors from overseas to apply for “Visa on Arrival”
Taxi hailing apps legalised, fares from 40 baht, 10,000 in Bangkok
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
