Prayut welcomes PM nomination, Visa on Arrival for Sandbox | Thailand Top Stories | October 6 | Caitlin gives us a quick update on the national Covid-19 situation as well as the top headlines in Thailand and Southeast Asia: Prayut welcomes nomination for prime minister, Phuket “Sandbox” to allow travellers to apply for “Visa on Arrival”, Monkeys rescued from smugglers in eastern Thailand, Indonesia to shift away from fossil fuels with greater solar capacity by 2030.

