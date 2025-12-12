สรุปรางวัลจากเวที The Game Awards 2025 ครบทั้ง 31 สาขา
สรุปรายชื่อผู้คว้ารางวัลทั้ง 31 สาขา จากงานประกาศรางวัล The Game Awards 2025 ที่เพิ่งปิดฉากไปเมื่อไม่กี่ชั่วโมงที่ผ่านมา
จบลงไปแล้วสำหรับงานประกาศรางวัลสุดยิ่งประจำปีของวงการเกมอย่าง The Game Awards 2025 ที่ในปีนี้มีการชิงรางวัลมากกว่า 31 สาขา โดยเกมที่คว้ารางวัลใหญ่ที่สุดอย่าง เกมยอดเยี่ยมประจำปี หรือ Game of The Year ตกเป็นของ Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 ที่กวาดรางวัลในปีนี้ไปถึง 9 รางวัล และนี่คือรายชื่อผู้ชนะทั้ง 31 สาขา จากการประกาศรางวัลของ The Game Awards 2025
รายชื่อผู้ชนะทั้ง 29 สาขา จากการประกาศรางวัลของ The Game Awards 2025
1. Game of The Year (เกมยอดเยี่ยมประจำปี)
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
2. Best Game Direction
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
3. Best Art Direction
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
4. Best Narrative
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
5. Best Score and Music
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Lorien Testard)
6. Best Audio Design
- Battlefield 6
7. Best Performance
- Jennifer English (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 แสดงเป็น Maelle)
8. Best Action/Adventure Game
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
9. Best Debut Indie Game
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
10. Best Community Support
- Baldur’s Gate 3
11. Innovation In Accessibility
- Doom: The Dark Ages
12. Games For Impact
- South of Midnight
13. Best Ongonig
- No Man’s Sky
14. Best Independent Game
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
15. Best Mobile Game
- Umamusume: Pretty Derby
16. Best VR/AR
- The Midnight Walk
17. Best Action Game
- Hades II
18. Best RPG
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
19. Best Fighting Game
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
20. Best Family
- Donkey Kong Bananza
21. Best Sim/Strategy
- FINAL FANTASY TACTICS – The Ivalice Chronicles
22. Best Sports/Racing
- Mario Kart World
23. Best Multiplayer
- Arc Raiders
24. Best Adaptation
- The Last of Us: Season 2
25. Most Anticipated Game
- Grand Theft Auto VI
26. Content Creator of The Year
- MoistCr1TiKaL
27. Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike 2
28. Best Esports Athlete
- Chovy
29. Best Esports Team
- Team Vitality – Counter-Strike 2
30. Player’s Voice
- Wuthering Waves
31. Game Changer
- Girls Make Games
อ้างอิง : www.thegameawards.com
