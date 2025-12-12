สรุปรางวัลจากเวที The Game Awards 2025 ครบทั้ง 31 สาขา

สรุปรายชื่อผู้คว้ารางวัลทั้ง 31 สาขา จากงานประกาศรางวัล The Game Awards 2025 ที่เพิ่งปิดฉากไปเมื่อไม่กี่ชั่วโมงที่ผ่านมา

จบลงไปแล้วสำหรับงานประกาศรางวัลสุดยิ่งประจำปีของวงการเกมอย่าง The Game Awards 2025 ที่ในปีนี้มีการชิงรางวัลมากกว่า 31 สาขา โดยเกมที่คว้ารางวัลใหญ่ที่สุดอย่าง เกมยอดเยี่ยมประจำปี หรือ Game of The Year ตกเป็นของ Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 ที่กวาดรางวัลในปีนี้ไปถึง 9 รางวัล และนี่คือรายชื่อผู้ชนะทั้ง 31 สาขา จากการประกาศรางวัลของ The Game Awards 2025

1. Game of The Year (เกมยอดเยี่ยมประจำปี)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

2. Best Game Direction

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

3. Best Art Direction

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

4. Best Narrative

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

5. Best Score and Music

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Lorien Testard)

6. Best Audio Design

Battlefield 6

7. Best Performance

Jennifer English (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 แสดงเป็น Maelle)

8. Best Action/Adventure Game

Hollow Knight: Silksong

9. Best Debut Indie Game

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

10. Best Community Support

Baldur’s Gate 3

11. Innovation In Accessibility

Doom: The Dark Ages

12. Games For Impact

South of Midnight

13. Best Ongonig

No Man’s Sky

14. Best Independent Game

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

15. Best Mobile Game

Umamusume: Pretty Derby

16. Best VR/AR

The Midnight Walk

17. Best Action Game

Hades II

18. Best RPG

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

19. Best Fighting Game

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

20. Best Family

Donkey Kong Bananza

21. Best Sim/Strategy

FINAL FANTASY TACTICS – The Ivalice Chronicles

22. Best Sports/Racing

Mario Kart World

23. Best Multiplayer

Arc Raiders

24. Best Adaptation

The Last of Us: Season 2

25. Most Anticipated Game

Grand Theft Auto VI

26. Content Creator of The Year

MoistCr1TiKaL

27. Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2

28. Best Esports Athlete

Chovy

29. Best Esports Team

Team Vitality – Counter-Strike 2

30. Player’s Voice

Wuthering Waves

31. Game Changer

Girls Make Games

อ้างอิง : www.thegameawards.com

