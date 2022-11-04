Enjoy festive celebrations in the heart of Phuket’s most famous beach destination

Press Release

Dreaming of spending the festive season on the beachfront enjoying the stunning views of the Andaman Sea?

Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort invites you to experience the delightful atmosphere of the festive season while creating memorable moments with your loved ones with a series of sensational dinners and vibrant beachfront parties.

Enjoy a tropical Christmas in Phuket and dine on a BBQ Seafood Buffet at Chao Leh Kitchen on December 24 and 25, 2022 from 6pm onwards. Feast on a sumptuous seafood spread as well as classic Christmas favorites such as roasted turkey, prime rib, seafood on ice, signature international cuisine, an array of decadent desserts and much more. The BBQ Seafood Buffet is priced at THB 1,999++ per person and offers a special price on beverage packages.

The festive atmosphere will be complemented by local schoolchildren singing favorite Christmas carols, live music, a kids’ corner and magical moments with Santa. A 10 percent discount is offered for guests who book and pay before December 23, 2022. Book Now!

The celebration continues on New Year’s Eve with an outstanding buffet dinner and after party package on December 31, 2022. Dine on an enticing variety of international delicacies crafted by the Executive Chef of Chao Leh Kitchen and his team. Enjoy a delicious spread of assorted sashimi, seafood on ice including oysters, blue crab and prawn as well as tasty grilled seafood and a premium selection of cold cuts and cheese. After dinner, venture to The Deck Beach Club Patong, overlooking the Andaman Sea, for a New Year’s countdown pool party. Dance the night away with cool DJ vibes from DJ Lalalin, one of Phuket’s most famous female DJs, and party through the night as you ring in 2023. The price for the New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet and after party starts from THB 1,999++ per person. Early bird bookers receive a discount of 10%! Limited seats available, book now!

Discover the “Elevate and Enjoy” room package to experience a truly unforgettable Christmas or New Year vacation in Phuket. Starting from only THB 5,250++ per night on premium rooms and suites, including Phuket’s best breakfast for 2, THB 300 resort credit and a unique welcome amenity. Book now until December 31, 2022, for stays until March 31, 2023. For reservations, please visit www.fourpointsphuketpatong.com.

Reservations can be made by calling the hotel direct at 076-645999 or sending an email to fb.phuket@fourpoints.com. Early Bird booking offers a 10% discount on bookings made by December 23, 2022 for Christmas, and December 30, 2022 for the New Year’s Eve dinner and countdown pool party.