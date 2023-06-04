UK braces for hottest day this year with 27C forecast in Wales, southwest

The United Kingdom is preparing for the warmest day of the year this week, as the Met Office forecasts temperatures reaching up to 26C or 27C in Wales and southwest England on Thursday. Sunshine is expected across the country, although showers and breezes may occur in the South towards the end of the week, with windier conditions in the South West. The east of England and coastal regions may experience some cloudiness, but overall, warm sunshine is anticipated for many throughout the week.

On Sunday, much of the UK enjoyed sunny weather, with the highest temperature of 25C recorded in Porthmadog, Wales. Other areas, such as Castlederg in Northern Ireland, Bournemouth in the south of England, and Glasgow, experienced temperatures above 24C.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said: “There will be lots of dry weather, with the sunnier skies always in the west and cloudier skies always in the east. Going forward, temperatures are going to be similar if not a little bit higher towards the end of the week.”

Dewhurst explained the west-east split in temperatures, stating, “In western parts of the UK, temperatures will rise to around the mid-20s while the eastern side of the UK is more likely to see mid to high teens.” He added that coastal areas in the east may remain cooler and cloudier at times.