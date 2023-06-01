Two teens die in Bournemouth beach tragedy, man arrested for manslaughter
Two young individuals, a girl aged 12 and a boy aged 17, tragically lost their lives after being rescued from the sea near Bournemouth beach. Dorset Police stated that there was “no physical contact” between the victims and any vessel in the water at the time of the incident. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances that led to several swimmers experiencing difficulties in the water.
A man in his 40s has been taken into custody under suspicion of manslaughter. Additionally, eight other individuals received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. Emergency services were alerted to the situation at Bournemouth beach at 4:32pm on Wednesday.
Dorset Police, in collaboration with other agencies, is working diligently to uncover the factors that contributed to this tragic event. In a statement issued on Thursday, the police force clarified that initial investigations point to no physical contact between a vessel and any swimmers during the incident. The arrested man was confirmed to have been “on the water” when the tragedy occurred.
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.