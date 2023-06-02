Eddie Izzard confirms preferred name Suzy and she/her pronouns

Comedian and activist Eddie Izzard has taken to social media to reaffirm her preference for the name “Suzy” and the pronouns “she/her.” Izzard, who has wanted to be called Suzy since the age of 10, expressed that she doesn’t mind being called Eddie and is fine with the pronouns “he/him” as well. The post received an outpouring of support from fans, who praised Izzard for her openness and honesty.

One Twitter user commented, “As long as you remain talented, people will keep calling you, whatever name you choose. Appreciate the clarification, though. Onward to the next gig.” Another fan expressed gratitude for Izzard’s educational impact, stating, “You’ve taught my daughter more world history than all of her public school years combined. We love you Suzy. We’ll call you whatever you want us to.”

Earlier this year, Izzard announced her new name during a recording of The Political Party podcast with host Matt Forde. “I prefer to see she/her, I don’t mind he/him … I’m Eddie,” she said. “There’s another name I’m going to add in as well, which is Suzy, which I wanted to be since I was 10. I’m going to be Suzy Eddie Izzard.”

In a 2017 interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the 61-year-old discussed coming out as transgender and the challenges she faced in her career and personal life. “If you are coming out as transgender or gay or lesbian, it’s such a tough rite of passage and quest. It assaults your senses because, back in ’85, everyone said, ‘No, no. Hide about it.’ I just thought they were all wrong. The humiliation period, the initial period, is so tough. If you keep at it, it gets better.”

Izzard also shared her thoughts on cisgender actors playing transgender roles, stating, “I am essentially transgender. I have boy mode and girl mode. I do feel I have boy genetics and girl genetics. I have played one transgender character. I will play hopefully more transgender roles in the future, but there are a lot of boy genetics in me, so I am happy to play boy roles.”

Izzard first spoke about her pronouns in 2020 during an appearance on the Portrait Artist of the Year TV show. She told contestant Chris Holder, “This is the first programme I’ve asked if I can be ‘she’ and ‘her’ – this is a little transition period.” She added that the change “feels very positive” and that she wants to be “based in girl mode from now on.”