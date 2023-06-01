Baby donkey reunited with mum after two-week Hampshire farm abduction

A two-month-old donkey named Moon, who was taken from a field at Miller’s Ark Animals farm in Hook, Hampshire, has been safely recovered after over two weeks. The young donkey was found in Buckinghamshire, and the farm announced on Thursday that Moon had been reunited with her mother, Astra.

In a social media post, Miller’s Ark stated, “Yesterday evening we travelled to Buckinghamshire, liaised with Thames Valley Police and have recovered little Moon. We are beyond thrilled and Mum and foal are finally back together. Moon appears to be in good health, thank heaven, and we will make sure that Moon and her mum Astra get lots of love and care as they rediscover each other.”

The farm expressed gratitude to the police for their swift response and to the “amazing people” who helped spread the word about the missing baby donkey. When Moon first disappeared, the farm took to social media to share their devastation and concern, especially given the young animal’s age. They wrote, “This little donkey will be braying loudly tonight because she will be missing her mum badly. This is our chance to find her.”

The post gained significant attention on Facebook and Instagram, with thousands sharing it, including television presenter Kirsty Gallacher, who pledged to help spread the word.

Miller’s Ark Animals farm, located on the Earl of Malmesbury’s estate, specialises in breeding British rare breed farm animals such as Irish Moiled cattle and miniature Mediterranean donkeys.