Minister condemns comedian’s insensitive MH370 tragedy joke at US show

Kuala Lumpur witnessed strong condemnation from Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil regarding the inappropriate actions of Singaporean comedian Jocelyn Chia. She made offensive remarks about Malaysia and the tragic MH370 incident during a recent comedy show in New York. Fadzil stated that local comedians Adflin Shauki and Harith Iskander have also criticised and condemned Chia’s actions.

In her performance, Chia made a distasteful joke about the MH370 tragedy, stating that “some jokes don’t land” in reference to the missing flight. Fadzil emphasised that this was not suitable material, as Malaysians are still mourning the tragedy and making fun of it is in poor taste. He, along with Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir, denounced the comedian’s insensitive actions.

Follow us on :













“That is not good material because we (Malaysians) are still sad over the tragedy and to make fun of it is in bad taste. I, together with Foreign Minister (Zambry Abdul Kadir), condemn the very insensitive act of the individual involved,” Fadzil said during a press conference at the World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) 2023 forum.

Zambry also expressed regret and condemned Chia’s actions in a statement, highlighting her lack of sensitivity and empathy towards Malaysians and the victims’ families. This follows a video that went viral on social media, showing the Singaporean comedian mocking Malaysia during the ‘Singapore vs Malaysia’ comedy show held in the United States.