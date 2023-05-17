Singapore, China reaffirm partnership, explore digitalisation and sustainability cooperation

Photo Courtesy of Channel News Asia

Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong recently met with China’s Premier Li Qiang in Beijing, further strengthening the long-standing relationship between the two nations.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) noted that their partnership has been upgraded to an “All-Round High-Quality Future-Oriented Partnership.” The leaders discussed the growth of bilateral cooperation, including the three government-to-government projects in Suzhou, Tianjin, and Chongqing, as well as institutionalised platforms such as the Singapore-China Forum on Leadership.

Wong and Li exchanged ideas on enhancing cooperation in new areas like digitalisation, energy, and sustainability. The PMO added that they also agreed on the need for more people-to-people exchanges and the importance of restoring flight connectivity and facilitating people flows. Wong, who also serves as Finance Minister, met with Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, who hosted him for dinner. Both men reaffirmed the continued importance of the Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) as the top platform for overseeing and providing strategic directions to bilateral cooperation, reported Channel News Asia.

The JCBC is the highest-level annual forum between China and Singapore, and both leaders expressed their anticipation for co-chairing its 19th edition in China later in 2023. They also looked forward to the signing of the Protocol of the China-Singapore Free Trade Agreement Subsequent Negotiations this year, following its substantive conclusion on April 1. The PMO said…

“They also welcomed the good progress made on implementing the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and in the ongoing negotiations on the upgrade of the ASEAN-China Free Trade Area.”

Wong’s meetings in Beijing are part of his five-day visit to China, which took place from May 13 to May 17. This trip marks his first visit to the country since being appointed Deputy Prime Minister in June 2022.

During the first leg of his journey in Shanghai, Wong met with Chen Jining, the Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Shanghai Municipal Committee, and Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng. He also met with Singaporeans based in the city. On the final day of his visit, Wong is scheduled to meet with Li Ganjie, Minister of the CPC Central Organisation Department.