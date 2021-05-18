Burmese junta hit with additional US sanctions

The US has confirmed additional sanctions against Myanmar in response to the February 1 military coup that ousted the democratically-elected civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi. CNN reports that the latest round of sanctions, which have been introduced in coordination with the UK and Canada, are aimed at the State Administrative Council, or military junta. In particular, they target a number of prominent figures in the Burmese military, along with family members of previously identified individuals.

The February 1 coup plunged Myanmar into chaos, with anti-coup protests met with violence and bloodshed. This is the third round of sanctions to be introduced by the US government in recent months, with Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, saying those who orchestrated the coup must be held to account.

“As President Biden has stated, the United States will continue to promote accountability for those responsible for the coup. Our actions today underscore our resolve and that of our partners to apply political and financial pressure on the regime as long as it fails to stop violence and take meaningful action to respect the will of the people.”

The US Treasury has named 16 people targeted in the latest round of sanctions, 13 of whom are prominent figures in the Burmese military. They will no longer have access to their property and possessions in the US. The other 3 are reported to be the adult children of previously identified members of the military.

“13 of the individuals sanctioned today are key members of Burma’s military regime, which is violently repressing the pro-democracy movement in the country and is responsible for the ongoing violent and lethal attacks against the people of Burma, including the killing of children.”

SOURCE: CNN

