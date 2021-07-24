Indonesia
Man with Covid-19 disguised as his wife to board flight
Stories have been going viral about how after lockdowns and travel restrictions, airlines are struggling with defiant and badly behaved passengers. But an Indonesian man who is infected with Covid-19 went to extreme measures to sneak aboard a flight this week disguised by dressing up as his Covid-19 negative wife.
The man who had tested positive for Covid-19 swapped identities with his wife who tested negative in order to board a domestic flight in Indonesia. He was able to use his wife’s passport and her negative PCR test results to clear security at Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport in Jakarta and board the plane and wasn’t detected until midway through the flight.
The man was able to board the flight disguised as his wife by wearing a niqab, a veil that some Muslim women wear that covers their entire face except their eyes. But apparently thinking he was already in the clear, partway through the flight, a flight attendant witnessed him walk into the bathroom as a woman, and come back out dressed in his normal male clothing.
The flight was a Citilink flight from Jakarta to Ternate, and the attendant contacted airport authorities in Ternate who were waiting to take the man into custody when the plane landed. Health officials onsite immediately tested the man for Covid-19 with a PCR test that returned a positive result.
The Ternate City Covid-19 Handling Task Force was then brought in wearing full PPE safety gear to take the man off the premises, escorting him to his house in the city via an ambulance escort. He has been commanded to self-isolate in his home, with observation by officers of the task force.
Local police have stated that the man disguised as his wife on the flight will face criminal charges after he finishes the mandatory self-isolation period.
Need an easier way to travel during Covid-19? For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.
SOURCE: CNN
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Man with Covid-19 disguised as his wife to board flight
Kitchen raiding elephant breaks same wall in house for more food
1st Taekwondo Olympic gold as Panipak wins for Thailand
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
AstraZeneca Thailand writes open letter to people of Thailand
Surat Thani announces new Covid-19 measures for Samui Plus
His Majesty the King donates 2.8 billion baht in Covid-19 aid
Covid UPDATE Provinces: 14,260 new infections, 119 deaths
Vaccination registration open for foreign residents over 60 in Bangkok
Autopsy results for woman who died after mixing vaccines
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 14,260 new infections, news briefs
Department head predicts Covid-19 could last up to another year
Swedish prison hostage situation resolved with pizza
Minister: Foreigners, migrant workers are cared for amid Covid-19
“Withhold Intubation” for certain older Thammasat Hospital patients
Bang Sue vaccination centre open for expats 60+, under must wait
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
Tampons reclassified as cosmetics bringing regulation, tax
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
THG head stock purchases before questionable Pfizer news
Woman with high blood pressure died after mixing vaccines
UPDATE: Details from woman who escaped Phuket Sandbox
All Covid restrictions lifted in England as experts warn of disastrous consequences
Despite chaos and confusion, hundreds of foreigners vaccinated in “one-off” event
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
Bangkok hospital suspends multiple services after 300 medics test positive for Covid
Department head predicts Covid-19 could last up to another year
Bangkok penis peril, man gets padlock stuck around genitals
Boat tours to nearby islands offered to Phuket “Sandbox” travellers
Leaked document: military arranging private Moderna vaccines
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
- Thailand2 days ago
Tampons reclassified as cosmetics bringing regulation, tax
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Woman with high blood pressure died after mixing vaccines
- Phuket3 days ago
UPDATE: Details from woman who escaped Phuket Sandbox
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 hours ago
Department head predicts Covid-19 could last up to another year
- Phuket3 days ago
Boat tours to nearby islands offered to Phuket “Sandbox” travellers