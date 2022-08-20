Cambodia
Cambodia casino unpaid workers swim home to Vietnam
In Cambodia, about 40 Vietnamese workers fled alleged slave labour conditions in a casino, swimming to freedom across the border. The staff fled the Golden Phoenix Entertainment Casino, located in the border province of Kandal in Cambodia, making a daring escape past security and through a river to reach freedom in Vietnam.
The few dozen Vietnamese employees said they were forced into unpaid work, tricked by the casino into working 14 hours per day without compensation, according to the Interior Minister of Cambodia.
“These people might have been here working illegally. They were promised salaries, but they did not get what they were promised. … They crossed back to Vietnam because they could not reach a deal. They fled the place.”
Five women and 35 men reached freedom in Vietnam and were tested for Covid-19 on arrival. They described a harrowing ordeal and escape. One 20 year old described security guards hitting them with iron sticks and batons as they fled, after which they jumped into the Binh Di River, which doesn’t get any skinnier than 70 metres across. One worker was swept away by the currents during the swim and is still missing.
He also talked about the dismal working conditions the Vietnamese workers faces before their escape, saying that there were constant threats of beatings as they were forced to work long hours without proper compensation.
“Our four months being cheated while working at a casino in Cambodia were like hell. If I did not do it, I would be beaten to death.”
Police arrested one manager at the casino and have launched a full investigation into the occurrence, amid similar all-too-common incidents. Immigration checks across the country have been increased to try to thwart human trafficking groups that have increasingly targeted migrant workers in neighbouring Southeast Asian countries, tricking them to come work in Cambodia under false pretences.
250 Vietnamese workers have been rescued so far this year, and last month in Sihanoukville several dozen workers from Indonesia were freed after being duped in a scam operation, an incident brought up by the Foreign Minister of Indonesia on a recent visit to the Cambodian capital city of Phnom Penh.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
CCSA to dissolve with end of Emergency Decree October 1
ISIS member involved in plot that killed Americans gets sentenced for life
Six children rushed to hospital after bridge collapses in South Thailand
Cambodia casino unpaid workers swim home to Vietnam
CCSA spokesperson says 30,000 Covid infections per day
10 things that can make expats life way easier in Thailand (2022)
Prime suspect in Pattaya’s thefts against Indian tourists arrested
261 billion baht profits in 2022 for AirAsia X
Why plant-based foods are the superior diet ft. Root the Future | Thaiger Podcast Ep.3
Visa extensions for foreign visitors to Thailand coming in October
Thailand News Today | Thai actress arrested for promoting a ponzi scheme
Giant monitor lizard climbs up power pole to escape pack of dogs in central Thailand
“Drink more booze” Japan urges youth with new contest
CCSA leaves entertainment venues in limbo over 4am closing
Fun things to do indoors on a rainy day in Thailand (2022)
Top 5 Boarding Schools in Thailand (2022)
Fun things to do indoors on a rainy day in Thailand (2022)
Impressive beachfront hotels to book in Phuket
Affordable but stylish hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday
Govt take a trip to the shroom to help Thailand’s depressed
Best diving schools in Koh Samui for 2022
5 incredible beaches in Phuket to visit in 2022
Why you should visit a wellness retreat in Thailand
Cannabis is illegal on Khao San Road, officials call for crackdown
4am alcohol curfew may increase revenue, but also crime, deaths
British artist creates land art in tribute to Bangkok governor
Teen soldier murders cousin for allegedly raping his mother
Landmines kill 1, injure 10 in Deep South of Thailand
Speedo-wearing middle-aged joggers in Jomtien cause uproar
Thailand No.1 in the world for a wellness retreat
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Guides23 hours ago
Fun things to do indoors on a rainy day in Thailand (2022)
-
360 Reviews2 days ago
Affordable but stylish hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday
-
Crime2 days ago
Teen soldier murders cousin for allegedly raping his mother
-
Crime4 days ago
Police officer who shot noodle vender sentenced to 25 years
-
Hot Property3 days ago
Super luxury villas in Phuket with breathtaking ocean views
-
Thailand2 days ago
PM Prayut suggests studying Buddhism to cope with rising electricity bills in Thailand
-
Phang Nga2 days ago
Elephant rips mahout’s body in half in southern Thailand
-
Chon Buri24 hours ago
‘Dead body’ on Thailand beach turns out to be sex doll
Recent comments: