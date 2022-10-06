Hip businesses in northeast Thai province offer tasty food and fun experiences

Three hip businesses in Thailand’s northeast province of Nakhon Ratchasima are offering tasty locally made foods, and fun experiences.

One business is the Green Me Organic Farm. Visitors can take a tour of the farm and harvest organic vegetables. There is also a farm-stay accommodation with six rooms available.

Visitors can also buy organic vegetables, products, dishes, and drinks at the farm’s cafe, Nation Thailand reported. Animal lovers can play with the farm’s cows, goats, pigs, and rabbits.

For wine lovers, a business that might be of interest is the Alcidini Winery. Visitors can tour the scenic, green vineyard, and stargaze at night. They can buy wine, juices, fresh and dried grapes, and snacks.

Another cool business in Nakhon Ratchasima is the Mango House. Visitors can buy tasty deserts made with mangos. These include Mango House’s famous signature dish, grilled mango butter with vanilla icecream. Managing director Warapon Mongkolpat created the dish using nearly ripe mangoes to grill on the pan with butter, and sprinkleing caramel sugar.

Mango House has been recovering its business after the Covid-19 pandemic. Warapon said that before the pandemic, about 3,000 people came every week. During the pandemic, Mango House had to close down. She said that now, about 1,000-2,000 people are coming every week.

If you’re planning a trip to Thailand’s northeast, then one of these hip businesses might be worth stopping by.

