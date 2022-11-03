Women crawls off plane in Bangkok after told to pay for wheelchair | GMT

Woman crawls off the plane in Bangkok after allegedly being told to pay for a wheelchair. Meta and TAT offer new visions of tourism. GMT

No gambling dens in the city: police chief. A superstitious Thai woman has not cut her hair for 10 years. GMT

Operators fret over Suvarnabhumi airport congestion. – all are coming up today. GMT

Check out other news or watch a news report on Thaiger’s youtube channel

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.