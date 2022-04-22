UPDATE: Autopsy indicates political activist ‘likely’ to have committed suicide

Following a report on the mysterious death of a political activist and finance officer of the Move Forward Party, the autopsy indicates he died due to a lack of oxygen. His mother has conceded that her child could have committed suicide, but she still couldn’t think of any reasons why he would have done so.

The body of 27 year old Anan “Boy” Logate was found hanging in a bus stop pavilion in the Isaan province of Nakhon Ratchasima at around 3:40am on April 19. The previous day, Boy had joined a seminar of the Move Forward Party at the Fortune Hotel Korat and disappeared around noon after the seminar ended. Wounds, scratches and bruises on his body, as well as mysterious evidence like wet and dirty clothes, have been reported, raising suspicions among his mother and relatives about his real cause of death.

Authorities sent his body for an autopsy at Chaloem Phra Kiat Hospital on the day he was found, and Thai media reported the results on Thursday. The autopsy team confirmed that he likely committed suicide by hanging himself because he died due to a lack of oxygen. The report said there was no signs of attack on his body, and the wounds and scratches were not fatal ones.

After receiving the autopsy report, and hearing the explanation from doctors, Boy’s mother said she no long had reservations about his cause of death and believed the autopsy results, even if she still couldn’t think of her son’s motives. She told Thai media that she would bring her child back home to the Isaan province of Roi Et for the funeral.

