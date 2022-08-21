Thailand’s Most Expensive Donut | This is Thailand

https://youtu.be/JWICsuwNrao

Trends for foods in Thailand come and go, from truffle to charcoal, and in 2022, donuts seem to be the latest craze.

Join Natty, Sara and Jay for the ultimate donut taste test where they try the cheapest Thai street food donut and the most expensive donut from Karrat Official and see what their verdicts are.

Listen to an interview by Karrat’s owner Khun Mook, to find out how she started her donut company, why she started her donut company, and the deciding factor to make it super expensive

