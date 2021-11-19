Thailand Top Stories | 65 mil Covid vaccines in 2022, Illegal crossing on border | November 19

Natty gives us a quick update on the national Covid-19 situation as well as the top headlines in Thailand and around the region: Thailand aims for 65 million Covid-19 vaccines for next year, 19 year old claims Sinovac vaccine caused his hair to fall out, Illegal border crossers say 1,000 poised to follow, Scoot announces new service between Singapore and London Gatwick via Bangkok, Malaysia hopes to become Asia’s treatment hub for hepatitis C, Taiwan commissions advanced new F-16 fighter planes as China threat grows

