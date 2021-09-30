Thailand Top Stories | 2 police killed, 4 injured in roadside bomb explosion | Sep 30

Caitlin gives us a covid update as well as all the morning headlines across Thailand and regional headlines around Asia: Koh Phangan starts booster shot vaccine drive, Thailand’s Special Tourist Visa extended for another year, Indonesia eyes Bali reopening scheme similar to Phuket Sandbox and Myanmar’s currency loses more than 60% of its value.

