Thailand
Thailand News Today | Thailand reaches 1M, Kratom decriminalised, travel bubbles.. again | August 20
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry has confirmed that the total number of Covid-19 cases has now passed the 1 million mark. Travel bubbles in the news… again. This time, Thailand plans to launch a travel bubble arrangement with South Korea once the Covid-19 situation improves. Amnesty International Thailand is calling for a full investigation into the shooting of young anti-government protesters, with 1 teenager currently in a coma. Starting next Tuesday, Kratom can be grown and its leaves, which have mild psychedelic effects, will be able to be sold commercially in the Land of Smiles.
