Thailand News Today | Phuket eases domestic entry, Thitisan transferred to BKK prison | Sept 3 | Thaiger

Thailand News Today | Phuket eases domestic entry, Thitisan transferred to BKK prison | Sept 3

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

Thailand News Today | Phuket eases domestic entry, Thitisan transferred to BKK prison | Sept 3

The deputy head of the national police has briefed a House Committee on the legal case against former cop Thitisan Utthanaphon. As Phuket prepares to carefully allow domestic tourists back onto the island, new Covid-19 infection number remain relatively stable. The Baiya vaccine, a plant-based Covid-19 vaccine being developed in Thailand, is ready to begin phase 1 clinical trials this month.

Tanutam Thawan

