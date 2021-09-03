Thailand News Today | Phuket eases domestic entry, Thitisan transferred to BKK prison | Sept 3 | Thaiger

The deputy head of the national police has briefed a House Committee on the legal case against former cop Thitisan Utthanaphon. As Phuket prepares to carefully allow domestic tourists back onto the island, new Covid-19 infection number remain relatively stable. The Baiya vaccine, a plant-based Covid-19 vaccine being developed in Thailand, is ready to begin phase 1 clinical trials this month.

