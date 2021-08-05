Thailand
Thailand News Today | Bangkok restrictions extended, record high infections | August 5
Thanks to everyone who has kindly donated to our I Am Strong Fundraiser, hosted by The Thaiger. We’ve now raised 33,000+ Singapore dollars, on our way to the magic 41,000 which is equal to 1 million Thai baht. Here are the links to donate…
https://thethaiger.com/news/national/the-thaiger-launches-the-i-am-strong-campaign
Numerous businesses and venues in Bangkok will be closed at least until the end of this month. Their Majesties the King and Queen of Thailand have donated almost 100 million baht to help finance the construction of facilities for people affected by the Covid pandemic. The United States is planning on requiring the majority of foreign visitors to be fully vaccinated against Covid as an entry requirement into the country.
Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | Bangkok restrictions extended, record high infections | August 5
Drugs found inside monk’s pillow at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Fairy Sweet Village in Pattaya catches on fire, again
Tour Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Thursday Covid Update: 20,920 new cases; provincial totals
Phuket’s BigGym allegedly closes 2 branches for good, doesn’t reimburse members
Phuket’s 5 most stunning villas for rent
USA tentatively plans to require all foreign visitors to be vaccinated
Bangkok closure order extended until August 31
Ayutthaya’s 5 most amazing hotels
Nonthaburi field hospital adds an ICU
Older volunteers wanted for trials of Chulalongkorn University mRNA vaccine
Officers surprise drug suspect with birthday cake in Nakhon Si Thammarat
WHO calls for booster shots to be suspended while poor countries face vaccine shortages
Rumours of meeting with Aung San Suu Kyi as Burmese military accept ASEAN envoy
Top 10 Hemp-Friendly Restaurants In Thailand
Prayut says he will not resign, warns politicians to behave
Foreigners able to register on vaccine site despite data leaks, glitches
Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
Phuket reservations slow down for August
Bangkok volunteer group “Sai Mai Will Survive” overwhelmed with calls
Thailand conservation adds 17 rare Indochinese tigers this year
Thai candidate selected as ASEAN envoy to Myanmar
Nurse dies of Covid-19 a week after receiving first dose of Sinovac
Chulalongkorn University progressing on domestic mRNA vaccine
Vaccine hesitancy testing the patience of fully inoculated Americans
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 18,027 infections, expat vaccine registration
Protestors fill Bangkok streets to protest Prayut, many protest leaders present
Despite Covid-19 Phuket Sandbox continues at least 2 weeks
Rollout of Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers gets underway in Cambodia
Koh Samui unaccustomed to Covid-19, many act in dismay
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Foreigners able to register on vaccine site despite data leaks, glitches
- Thailand4 days ago
Thailand conservation adds 17 rare Indochinese tigers this year
- Myanmar4 days ago
Thai candidate selected as ASEAN envoy to Myanmar
- Central Thailand2 days ago
Nurse dies of Covid-19 a week after receiving first dose of Sinovac
- Bangkok3 days ago
Protestors fill Bangkok streets to protest Prayut, many protest leaders present
- Cambodia2 days ago
Rollout of Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers gets underway in Cambodia
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
16 new dark red provinces and restrictions extended to August 16
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 18,027 infections, provincial totals