Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand News Today | Bangkok curfew, dark red zone restrictions, golden triangle boom | July 9

Thaiger

Published

 on 

The CCSA is imposing further Covid-19 restrictions, including a night-time curfew, travel restrictions in Bangkok and other Dark Red Zones, for 14 days, expected to take effect as soon as tomorrow. In related news, 9,276 new Covid-19 community infections and 72 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the CCSA. Following this week’s explosion and subsequent fire in central Samut Prakan that cost one rescue worker his life, 39 injuries, and saw 80,000 people affected, the government is telling the Ming Dih Chemical factory to shift its operation to an industrial location if they want to stay in business in Thailand. The golden triangle, skirting northeastern Myanmar, northern Thailand, and northwestern Laos, is one of the biggest global sources of drugs.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand22 seconds ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok curfew, dark red zone restrictions, golden triangle boom | July 9
News3 mins ago

Bangladesh factory fire takes 52 lives
Phuket40 mins ago

2,500+ in Phuket Sandbox, flight and hotel numbers increasing

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Health officials concede to using rapid antigen tests
Bangkok2 hours ago

Breaking: Travel restrictions and curfew to be set in Bangkok, “dark red” provinces
Thailand2 hours ago

Isolation centres being set up in Bangkok to provide basic care to Covid-19 patients
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Sangkhla Buri district in Kanchanaburi enters 14 day lockdown
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

12 Sandbox travellers in quarantine request to leave Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

2 More schools close in Phuket after infections found
Best of5 hours ago

Top hotels in Bangkok’s city centre
Thailand5 hours ago

Samut Prakan plastics factory told to move
Crime6 hours ago

German fugitives to be extradited to face drug trafficking and production charges
Phuket6 hours ago

67,000 Phuket residents try to register for Moderna, web portal crashes
Protests6 hours ago

Supreme Court rules against former red-shirt leader
Vietnam6 hours ago

Vietnam issues final extension of stay for stranded travellers
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending