Thailand News Today | Bangkok curfew, dark red zone restrictions, golden triangle boom | July 9

The CCSA is imposing further Covid-19 restrictions, including a night-time curfew, travel restrictions in Bangkok and other Dark Red Zones, for 14 days, expected to take effect as soon as tomorrow. In related news, 9,276 new Covid-19 community infections and 72 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the CCSA. Following this week’s explosion and subsequent fire in central Samut Prakan that cost one rescue worker his life, 39 injuries, and saw 80,000 people affected, the government is telling the Ming Dih Chemical factory to shift its operation to an industrial location if they want to stay in business in Thailand. The golden triangle, skirting northeastern Myanmar, northern Thailand, and northwestern Laos, is one of the biggest global sources of drugs.

