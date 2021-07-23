Good Morning Thailand | Vaccinologist AP Helen – Part 2, Bodies in BKK streets, alternative flights

Second part of an interview with Associate Professor Helen Petousis Harris – Vaccinologist and Director of the Vaccine Data Link and Research Group at the University of Auckland. Nok Air come up with a way of getting around the Dark Red Zone flight issue, Chon Buri in virtual lockdown, getting on and off Phuket. Your comments and questions.

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on