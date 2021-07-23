Thailand
Good Morning Thailand | Vaccinologist AP Helen – Part 2, Bodies in BKK streets, alternative flights
Second part of an interview with Associate Professor Helen Petousis Harris – Vaccinologist and Director of the Vaccine Data Link and Research Group at the University of Auckland. Nok Air come up with a way of getting around the Dark Red Zone flight issue, Chon Buri in virtual lockdown, getting on and off Phuket. Your comments and questions.
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Good Morning Thailand | Vaccinologist AP Helen – Part 2, Bodies in BKK streets, alternative flights
Survey shows travellers accept Covid safety measures but don’t want them forever
5 Best Phuket Beach Clubs
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Stop buying Sinovac, medical expert tells government
Bangkok vaccine timetable adjusted due to crowds, lack of social distancing
Samut Sakhon governor orders officials to break isolation regulations if it saves lives
Friday Covid Update: 14,575 new cases and 114 deaths
Tampons reclassified as cosmetics bringing regulation, tax
More places closed in new Chon Buri restrictions tonight
Yet another update to rules for entering Phuket, new exceptions
Hua Hin’s Most Amazing Beach Resorts
Nonthaburi security guard commits suicide waiting for bed
Thailand News Today | Bodies in BKK streets, interprovincial travel curbed, prison surge
3 months of lockdown needed to ease situation, says KKP research
Bangkok’s Top 5 Mexican Restaurants with Delivery
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
THG head stock purchases before questionable Pfizer news
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 10,082 new infections, news briefs
Covid-19 visa end date extended to September 27
Despite chaos and confusion, hundreds of foreigners vaccinated in “one-off” event
Bangkok hospital suspends multiple services after 300 medics test positive for Covid
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
Bangkok penis peril, man gets padlock stuck around genitals
All Covid restrictions lifted in England as experts warn of disastrous consequences
Stricter measures and lockdown may be coming
Phuket Sandbox looking ahead to Russian, UK travellers
Lockdown extending as flights from dark red zones are prohibited
8 women arrested in Tak for Myanmar river crossing
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
- Business4 days ago
Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 hours ago
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Despite chaos and confusion, hundreds of foreigners vaccinated in “one-off” event
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Stricter measures and lockdown may be coming
- Thailand8 hours ago
Tampons reclassified as cosmetics bringing regulation, tax