Chiang Mai Re-opening, New tourist tax, Army spends locally | Good Morning Thailand | Ep. 102

In today’s episode Jay and Tim talk about Chiang mai opening to domestic and international tourists, the new 500 BHT tax for tourist starting next year, Pandora papers and the Thai army wants to spend locally.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on