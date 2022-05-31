Chon Buri
More than 200 CCTV cameras installed at Koh Larn in Pattaya for public safety
More than 200 CCTV cameras have been installed at 7 beaches and “risk spots” at Koh Larn Island in Chon Buri to improve the safety of its residents and tourists.
The Deputy Secretary Permanent of Pattaya, Kiattisak Siwongchai, today explained that the CCTV cameras, which will be fully operational next month, were installed to ensure the safety of its residents and to protect the assets of locals and tourists on Koh Larn.
Kiattisak says the added bonus of having high-quality CCTV, which can zoom and focus in from 800 metres, means it can help police uncover evidence within 10 minutes of any crime happening, as long as the crime happens in the view of the camera, with good lighting.
For example, ferries coming from the Bali Hai Pier can be seen from a CCTV camera located at the main pier of Koh Larn, Na Baan Pier. The security cameras can also pick up the registration plates of motorbikes on the island.
Aside from the safety purposes, Kiattisak revealed the CCTV cameras will be a great help collecting travel statistics. He says the officers would be able to adjust the angle on the cameras to allow them to count the number of travellers visiting Koh Larn.
Kiattisak says the installation is 95% complete and will be fully operational next month.
SOURCE: Siamrath
