Homeless Thai man turns to crime so he can get food in jail

With no prospects of a job, no home, and no money to buy food, an old man from Chon Buri turned to a life of crime so he could get fed and have a roof over his head… in prison.

The 60 year old man called Pichit was arrested in the Sattahip district, Chon Buri province, at about 3.30pm on July 29, after he purposely stole three bars of soap so he could go to jail.

Pichit took three soap bars, which cost 17 baht each, totaling 51 baht, from Siri-Osoth Pharmacy, Sattahip Sub-district, Sattahip District.

The pharmacy’s owner, Wirawat Korsirivalanon, called the police to have the man arrested.

Lt. Col. Paiboon Laohanawat, an investigative officer at Sattahip Police Station, soon arrived and charged Pichit with theft.

A good citizen intervened and tried to pay for the bars of soap but the old fella refused to accept his benevolence.

He told the citizen that if he pays for the goods he will walk free and probably starve to death. But if he goes to prison, he will get at least three meals a day, a bed, and a roof over his head and will probably find some friends to talk to.

“If I go outside, I may starve to death.”

This is a common story all over the world, not just in Thailand. Corporation profits soar and people at the top get richer while those at the bottom continue to suffer from Capitalism’s greed. Something has to change.

SOURCE: Thairath