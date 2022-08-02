Chon Buri
Homeless Thai man turns to crime so he can get food in jail
With no prospects of a job, no home, and no money to buy food, an old man from Chon Buri turned to a life of crime so he could get fed and have a roof over his head… in prison.
The 60 year old man called Pichit was arrested in the Sattahip district, Chon Buri province, at about 3.30pm on July 29, after he purposely stole three bars of soap so he could go to jail.
Pichit took three soap bars, which cost 17 baht each, totaling 51 baht, from Siri-Osoth Pharmacy, Sattahip Sub-district, Sattahip District.
The pharmacy’s owner, Wirawat Korsirivalanon, called the police to have the man arrested.
Lt. Col. Paiboon Laohanawat, an investigative officer at Sattahip Police Station, soon arrived and charged Pichit with theft.
A good citizen intervened and tried to pay for the bars of soap but the old fella refused to accept his benevolence.
He told the citizen that if he pays for the goods he will walk free and probably starve to death. But if he goes to prison, he will get at least three meals a day, a bed, and a roof over his head and will probably find some friends to talk to.
“If I go outside, I may starve to death.”
This is a common story all over the world, not just in Thailand. Corporation profits soar and people at the top get richer while those at the bottom continue to suffer from Capitalism’s greed. Something has to change.
SOURCE: Thairath
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Love Destiny a box office holiday smash in Thailand
The best dating apps and sites in Bangkok (2022)
Belgian man suspected to be infected with monkeypox allegedly flees Thailand
Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
Bangkok Food Vendors Re-located off the streets | GMT
Homeless Thai man turns to crime so he can get food in jail
Malaysia detains 3 Thais who tested positive for cannabis
Woman urges people to beware of air-con scam in Thailand
Thailand News Today | Airports screen international arrivals for monkeypox
House in central Thailand collapses & kills 88 year old woman
Singapore still refuses to recognise same sex marriage
Grandparents chain 11 year old to a pole in northeast Thailand
3 tourists from Thailand die in Laos road accident
Luxury hotel buffets in Bangkok you need to try in 2022
Thai man beset by Black Magic faces jail for stealing holy relic
Toll gate collapses in central Thailand
Luxury hotel buffets in Bangkok you need to try in 2022
Must-try Chinese restaurants in Bangkok for 2022
Dessert cafes in Bangkok you need to try (2022)
No more monkey business! Phuket monkeys lose tourists from monkeypox scare
Royal birthday holiday upcoming July 28-31, and again August 12
Thailand has 2 of the world’s most beautiful beaches, UK newspaper says
Bangkok is No.1 most popular tourist destination on Agoda in 2022
Australian passengers queuing up outside airport terminals as unions threaten more delays
Airbnb’s travel revolution plans for Thailand
Chinese kingpin of transnational call centre gang arrested at Bangkok airport
Police in eastern Thailand give helmets to riders caught without them
Thailand’s second case of monkeypox recorded in Bangkok
Thai university researchers test wastewater for monkeypox at Bangkok airport
Mayor of Pattaya expects 80,000 tourists to visit Koh Larn this holiday
Businessman rejects rumours of arrest over marijuana seizure at Bangkok airport
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of19 hours ago
Luxury hotel buffets in Bangkok you need to try in 2022
-
Phuket3 days ago
Russian airline Aeroflot resuming flights from Moscow to Phuket
-
OutDoor Activities38 mins ago
Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
-
Myanmar2 days ago
Burmese and Karen forces battle for 7 hours near Thai border
-
Crime3 days ago
Scam gang tricks child, steals over a million baht from his father
-
Politics4 days ago
Thai pop star flees to UK after fearing for her safety in Thailand
-
Drugs3 days ago
3 Thais detained and fined in Malaysia following drug tests
-
Phuket3 days ago
Flooding chaos in Phuket