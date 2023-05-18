Japanese model’s revealing outfit on packed train raises public concern

Photo Via Hou Queenie

Hou Queenie, a well-known Japanese language teacher and model in Taiwan, recently made headlines for her outfit choice while on a packed train in Japan. Known as the “sexiest teacher in Taiwan,” Queenie dressed in an oversized coat, which she left unbuttoned to reveal a skimpy crop top underneath. This drew attention not only on the train but also online, where followers expressed concern for both her safety and the appropriateness of her attire in public spaces.

On her crowded train ride through Japan, Queenie was seen standing next to an older gentleman in a suit who seemed uncomfortable and tried to avert his gaze. The model’s revealing outfit caught the eye of many observers, both in-person and on social media.

Queenie’s choice of clothing sparked a heated debate among her followers on Instagram, with many questioning the appropriateness of such attire in public places. Some even went as far as to argue that dressing provocatively could put her at risk of crime or harassment. Followers expressed concern for her well-being, urging her to be more cautious in the future.

Despite the controversy surrounding her choice of attire, Hou Queenie remains a popular figure in Taiwan, with a growing following who admire her teaching skills and modelling career.