Top 10 ways to save water at home | The Thaiger

Top 10 ways to save water at home
Hot weather and Thailand’s boom-or-bust water issues (floods in wet season and water shortages in the hot season) are a part of our life. And it’s predicted that there will be hotter hot seasons and wetter wet-seasons in the future. Even if we’re not sure what the future brings we should all be conscious of our water usage, be more self-sufficient and empower ourselves to do something positive to protect Thailand’s precious water reserves.
Here are a few ideas that may help you become more water-wise…
• Shower with a bucket. Don’t let all that water pour down the drain and stick a bucket next to you whilst you shower. The plants will be grateful for an extra drink on hot days and save you using the hose sometimes. Whilst you’re at it, cut your 5 minute shower down to three minutes. Really, you can sing somewhere else! And, really, do we absolutely have to have four showers a day? No. A fresh spray of the deodorant and a fresh shirt will be perfectly OK during water shortages. For couples, well, shower together!
• Leave the water running whilst brushing your teeth? Try turning it off until you want to rinse out your mouth. All that useable water flowing down the basic drain whilst you’re brushing isn’t making your teeth any whiter! Same when you’re washing your hands or washing your hair. Turn off the tap whilst you’re doing all the scrubbing. These little habits could end up saving tens of litres every time you do these common tasks.
• Boiling pasta? Rice? Eggs? Once the left-over water has cooled use it to water your indoor or outdoor plants. Just make sure the water has cooled first!
• Washing the car at a car wash is more efficient than doing it yourself at home. Car wash businesses recycle a lot of their water. Even better, drive around with a dirty car now and then – it’s not hurting you or the car and will save water by delaying your car wash.
• Lawns use lots of water and daily watering during the hot season can soak up hundreds of litres of valuable. Letting your lawn go brown, be assured it will come back in the wet season. And long-term, landscape accordingly with water wise ground covers, succulents, and other plants that thrive in drought conditions. Lawns may be a luxury we can’t afford in these water-conscious times.
• Only run the dishwasher when it’s full. Even better wash the dishes by hand. Dishwashing machines are notable water wasters. Grab you partner or a friend and have a chat or a laugh for the five minutes it will take you to wash the dishes by hand. You could save up to 50-100 litres of water! And fill up the sink once and do all the washing together without leaving the water running all the time.
• Whilst it hasn’t been a worry in the past, our useable potable water supplies around Thailand are becoming an issue that won’t be fixed immediately. Consider installing a simple rain catchment system. They can be cheap or expensive and should be considered if you’re building a new house as an integral part of the design. Your roof is an amazing water-catcher. Use it.
• Flush the toilet less often and with less water. Most modern toilets have a half-flush option and there are other tricks to reducing the re-fill in your toilet’s cistern – putting a brick into your cistern is one way (gently!).
• Water the plants early in the morning. You’ll need less water, since cooler morning temperatures mean less evaporation. It’s not a great idea to water in the evenings, since this can promote mould growth in the humid Thai weather and hot evenings. And you really don’t need to water the driveway. It’s not growing. No one is going to walk past your house and compliment you on your sparkling clean drive-way.
• The dog WILL survive without being washed every day, or week. Indeed our dogs used to survive perfectly well without being washed at all. If the family pooch does need a wash try and use some of the water you saved from the bucket in the shower and be careful not to leave the hose on whilst rubbing in the shampoo. As for the cat, it is genetically programmed to clean itself better than you could ever hope to. Leave the cat alone – it NEVER needs to be washed.
“Worst in ten years” – Chiang Mai hotels
Hoteliers and business in Thailand’s main tourist areas continue to be at odds with the official narrative trotted out by the Tourism Authority of Thailand. This time hoteliers in Chiang Mai are reporting tourism in Thailand’s north is the worst in ten years at the moment.
A report in ThaiVisa says that bookings are 40% down when compared to the same time last year. Hoteliers are saying Chinese and Middle Eastern customers are rejecting Thailand for their holidays or simply stay home. Thai media reported La-iat Bungsrithong of the Northern Thai Hotels Association saying that normally, in the rainy season, bookings would be at 70 to 80% of capacity. She said there are 30% fewer Chinese tourists showing up in Chiang Mai.
“This is the worst it has been in the north in ten years.”
Both small and large size hotels were struggling to stay afloat with a price war being waged to attract what tourists there are – rooms are being offered at 30-40% less than normal, she said. She cited the Rati Lanna Riverside Spa Resort as offering rooms for 6,000 baht reduced from 10,000 baht. She says that oversupply has been a factor in the downturn with an extra 10,000 rooms added over the last few years.
“Now there are just not the tourists to fill them and give investors a return.”
The marketing manager at the Chiang Mai Orchid Hotel, Watcharaporn Jongphaophan, says that bookings were 30% down and that rooms previously priced at 1,400 baht were now offered for 900 baht.
But the Tourism Authority of Thailand persist in putting a pushing on with their promotions, this time coming up with a “Green Card” that gives discounts and they predict a 10% RISE in Thai tourism, according to the ThaiVisa story.
Available online the Green Card promises lots of discounts at participating establishments. Phakkanan Winitchai claimed that this initiative would boost tourism by 6.02% among Thais and that spending would be up 10%.
Vietjet are part of the promotion offering tourists 200 baht off flights – for the first 1,000 to apply.
SOURCE: ThaiVisa
Chiang Mai airport threatens to sue Grab car driver
PHOTO: Chiang Mai Airport surveillance camera
“The Airport Director claims that security staff were only doing their job and that Grab cars were not currently registered as public transport vehicles.”
Chiang Mai airport officials are denying a Grab car driver’s claims that officials attacked him and say counter-charges will be filed against the man.
Workpoint News report that 39 year old Grab driver, Suchart Chaipraya, has filed an official assault complaint at the Phuping Ratchanivet police station against airport officials. This incident is reported to have happened on Saturday night.
Suchart alleges that two airport officials assaulted him while he was detained at the airport on July 20. But the airport’s director Amornrak Xumsai Na Ayudhaya insists security officials had not assaulted Suchart but were “just doing their job”.
According to the Worpoint News report, Suchart arrived at the airport on Saturday around 5.55pm to pick up passengers. Officials say the car wasn’t registered to provide a pick-up service at the airport so security officials asked to inspect the vehicle. But officials say Suchart drove off with the tourists, ignoring their demands to stop. The car was stopped near Gate 5 of the passenger terminal. Officials claim that security officers tried to question him but he started to threaten them and produced a “baton”.
Security officials and airport police then tried to take him back to the airport building for questioning but Suchart refused. Police were called in but he tried to flee again and was eventually apprehended and handcuffed.
The airport director says that Mr Suchart refused to cooperate with officials and that they would file charges against him to protect the airport’s reputation and boost employee morale.
SOURCE: Workpoint News | Bangkok Post
Second hand car dealers arrested over 5 year old scam in Chiang Mai
PHOTO: Daily News
Police in Chiang Mai say they have arrested a married couple involved in an alleged scam of 52 people in the northern Thailand city. The incidents were reported to police five years ago.
55 year old Anucha “Teng” Dorkmaingam and his 39 year old wife Warawee or Suthicha Suphan were arrested at a Chiang Mai restaurant.
Daily News reports that the pair had been on the run for five years after allegedly scamming people as part of their second-hand car dealership “S. Suthicha” in Tha Phor sub-district of Chiang Mai.
The couple blamed the “economy” and “being unable to pay instalments”, according to Daily News.
SOURCE: Daily News
