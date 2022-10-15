Weather
Storm Sonca to hit today, if not already here
The Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a warning to people in the northeast, east and central regions of the country to brace themselves for heavy rain as Tropical Storm Sonca hits Thailand today.
The storm will bring heavy rain and strong winds to several provinces in the Northeast including Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, and Ubon Ratchathani.
The weather guys also warned of flash floods in the mountains.
The south is expected to experience heavy rain from Sunday until Thursday due to a low-pressure front.
Northern parts will see cooler weather as a high-pressure area in the South China Sea causes temperatures to drop in the morning
The depression might worsen the northeastern flood situation with water already dangerously high in dams and reservoirs across the region.
Water from the north will increase the level of water in the Chao Phraya River, especially in Nakorn Sawan, making floods a cause for concern.
According to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, 28 provinces in the northeast, lower north and central regions are still affected by floods caused by the passage of storm Noru last week.
Floodwaters have affected 325,000 families. Water levels are still rising in the northeast and the central provinces.
