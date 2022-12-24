Connect with us

Transport

Codeshare deal between Singapore Airlines and Thai Airways

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Singapore Airlines and Thai Airways ink an expanded codeshare deal. (via YouTube)

A strategic partnership expansion was just signed between Singapore Airlines and Thai Airways. The two airlines have had a partnership for years, as both are members of the Star Alliance network, but the new deal will allow them to codeshare more flights to offer each of their customers more variety when travelling in Southeast Asia and the world.

Codesharing is a common method for airlines to increase their reach by using one plane operated by one airline, but with flight numbers designated for a variety of partner airlines. Many airlines farm out their connecting domestic flights to bring their customers around the destination country. In Thailand, a good example is Bangkok Airways. They currently have codeshare agreements with 27 other international airlines to bring passengers arriving in Bangkok to destinations like Koh Samui or Phuket.

The first phase of the new Thai Airways and Singapore Airlines partnership will see codeshare flights increasing between the airline’s respective hubs of Singapore and Bangkok, according to Japan Today. Long-haul flights will get the codeshare treatment next, once the deal receives regulatory approvals, expected sometime in the first quarter of 2023.

At that point, Singapore Airlines will allow Thai Airways to codeshare their long-haul flights to the United States, Canada, and South Africa. Flights to and from the American hubs of San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Seattle, and Houston will be operated by Singapore Airlines but codeshared by Thai Airways. Likewise, flights from Vancouver in Canada and Johannesburg and Cape Town in South Africa will share the co-branding.

These routes are expected to be the start of a vast codeshare agreement between the two airlines to increase connectivity within Thailand and Singapore, as well as in Europe, the Southwest Pacific, and India. The acting CEO of Thai Airways praised the benefits of the new agreement.

“Thai and Singapore Airlines have shared a long-term relationship, and I am glad that this cooperation between the two airlines will certainly cater for the demand of travellers between Thailand, Singapore, and beyond. It will also enable the expansion of Thai’s network to more service points in the United States, Canada, South Africa, Europe, India, and South West Pacific routes. The codeshare arrangements will greatly benefit our customers in a range of service areas including the frequent flyer programme, customer experiences, lounge access, and airport ground services. The collaboration strengthens both the airlines’ networks as members of Star Alliance.”

The CEO of Singapore Airlines agreed, calling the new codeshare deal a win-win situation.

“SIA and Thai Airways International have had a close relationship for many years, which we aim to strengthen through this comprehensive agreement. Both airlines have a loyal customer base, as well as extensive operations within South East Asia and around the world. This is a win-win opportunity to support the growth of our respective hubs and enhance the options and service offerings for our customers.”

For more information on Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Transport2 mins ago

Codeshare deal between Singapore Airlines and Thai Airways
Election47 mins ago

Prayut to run for new party as PM
Central Thailand48 mins ago

A Christmas tradition: Santa elephants at school
Sponsored4 hours ago

St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
Tourism1 hour ago

International tourism 2022: 11.5 million foreign arrivals
Phuket2 hours ago

The World’s First Thai Carnival Theme Park | Carnival Magic
Thailand2 hours ago

Defying Thai beauty standards ft. Anchilee Scott-Kemmis | Thaiger Podcast Ep. 17
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Pattaya19 hours ago

Fireworks cancelled at Pattaya’s New Year event
World Cup19 hours ago

World Cup celebrations too salty for FIFA
Video20 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thai university student sentenced to prison on royal defamation charges
World20 hours ago

UN urges Asian countries to save starving Rohingyas adrift at sea
Tourism20 hours ago

Holiday bus tickets escaping Bangkok close to selling out
Crime20 hours ago

Monkey steals bag containing 50,000 Thai baht and throws it off a cliff
Health20 hours ago

White rice blamed for Asia’s diabetes epidemic
Road deaths20 hours ago

Huge truck crushes young motorcyclist to death in Chon Buri
Crime21 hours ago

Southern Thai woman caught with 70 bizarre animal carcasses
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending