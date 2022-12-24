Transport
Codeshare deal between Singapore Airlines and Thai Airways
A strategic partnership expansion was just signed between Singapore Airlines and Thai Airways. The two airlines have had a partnership for years, as both are members of the Star Alliance network, but the new deal will allow them to codeshare more flights to offer each of their customers more variety when travelling in Southeast Asia and the world.
Codesharing is a common method for airlines to increase their reach by using one plane operated by one airline, but with flight numbers designated for a variety of partner airlines. Many airlines farm out their connecting domestic flights to bring their customers around the destination country. In Thailand, a good example is Bangkok Airways. They currently have codeshare agreements with 27 other international airlines to bring passengers arriving in Bangkok to destinations like Koh Samui or Phuket.
The first phase of the new Thai Airways and Singapore Airlines partnership will see codeshare flights increasing between the airline’s respective hubs of Singapore and Bangkok, according to Japan Today. Long-haul flights will get the codeshare treatment next, once the deal receives regulatory approvals, expected sometime in the first quarter of 2023.
At that point, Singapore Airlines will allow Thai Airways to codeshare their long-haul flights to the United States, Canada, and South Africa. Flights to and from the American hubs of San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Seattle, and Houston will be operated by Singapore Airlines but codeshared by Thai Airways. Likewise, flights from Vancouver in Canada and Johannesburg and Cape Town in South Africa will share the co-branding.
These routes are expected to be the start of a vast codeshare agreement between the two airlines to increase connectivity within Thailand and Singapore, as well as in Europe, the Southwest Pacific, and India. The acting CEO of Thai Airways praised the benefits of the new agreement.
“Thai and Singapore Airlines have shared a long-term relationship, and I am glad that this cooperation between the two airlines will certainly cater for the demand of travellers between Thailand, Singapore, and beyond. It will also enable the expansion of Thai’s network to more service points in the United States, Canada, South Africa, Europe, India, and South West Pacific routes. The codeshare arrangements will greatly benefit our customers in a range of service areas including the frequent flyer programme, customer experiences, lounge access, and airport ground services. The collaboration strengthens both the airlines’ networks as members of Star Alliance.”
The CEO of Singapore Airlines agreed, calling the new codeshare deal a win-win situation.
“SIA and Thai Airways International have had a close relationship for many years, which we aim to strengthen through this comprehensive agreement. Both airlines have a loyal customer base, as well as extensive operations within South East Asia and around the world. This is a win-win opportunity to support the growth of our respective hubs and enhance the options and service offerings for our customers.”
For more information on Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Codeshare deal between Singapore Airlines and Thai Airways
Prayut to run for new party as PM
A Christmas tradition: Santa elephants at school
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
International tourism 2022: 11.5 million foreign arrivals
The World’s First Thai Carnival Theme Park | Carnival Magic
Defying Thai beauty standards ft. Anchilee Scott-Kemmis | Thaiger Podcast Ep. 17
Fireworks cancelled at Pattaya’s New Year event
World Cup celebrations too salty for FIFA
Thailand News Today | Thai university student sentenced to prison on royal defamation charges
UN urges Asian countries to save starving Rohingyas adrift at sea
Holiday bus tickets escaping Bangkok close to selling out
Monkey steals bag containing 50,000 Thai baht and throws it off a cliff
White rice blamed for Asia’s diabetes epidemic
Huge truck crushes young motorcyclist to death in Chon Buri
Southern Thai woman caught with 70 bizarre animal carcasses
Where to celebrate New Year’s in Phuket (2023)
Thailand bans Ugandan visa overstayer for 5 years
Navy ship sinks in the Gulf of Thailand, 73 rescued, 33 missing
Tourist police warn travellers of Thai scams
Messi says he will keep going after World Cup win
Heavy rains close Gulf ferries, Surin Islands for 2 days
Bangkok road rage killer waits months for revenge
Man allegedly strangles ex-wife and dumps her body on roadside in northeast Thailand
Man allegedly assaults woman in Pattaya after she refuses to provide him with services
Largest cylindrical free-standing aquarium in the world bursts
2 Chinese and 17 Thais arrested for illegal money lending apps
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy requests weapons systems from Western leaders
Hunger calling at villagers doors amid drought in central Thailand
‘Tis the season of the Grinch
Best Christmas Movies, Ever!
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis2 days ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Crime4 days ago
Man allegedly strangles ex-wife and dumps her body on roadside in northeast Thailand
-
Crime4 days ago
2 Chinese and 17 Thais arrested for illegal money lending apps
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thai wildlife workers rush to aid stressed elephant rescued from smugglers
-
Leisure2 days ago
Where to get plus-size clothes in Bangkok
-
Best of4 days ago
Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2023
-
Crime2 days ago
Teen brutally stabs other teens with scissors in Phuket fight
-
Education4 hours ago
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award