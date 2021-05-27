Drugs
Man arrested in Sattahip Chon Buri with 700g of crystal meth
Acting on a local tip, Sattahip police took a suspect into custody in Rayong with over 700 grams of crystal meth in his possession. The man caught with the methamphetamine said that he had become unemployed due to Covid-19 and desperate to make some money, so he turned to dealing drugs to survive.
The team of police from Sattahip, a district in the southern tip of Chon Buri province bordering Rayong, arrested the 26 year old man on Tuesday and recovered 701.3 grams of crystal meth. The officers had conducted a sting operation to catch the man after a concerned local informed the police that the man was selling drugs in Sattahip.
Despite his excuse that he only turned to drug trafficking after the Covid-19 pandemic cost him his job and the economy and tourism dried up, a drug test found him to be guilty of partaking of his stash with drugs in his system. He will be charged for illegal drug use and possession of category 1 drugs with the intent to sell.
The man named a Ma Herb to Sattahip police as the source of his drug cache, saying he purchased the crystal methamphetamine from that mystery man with the intention of reselling the drugs. He was selling the meth for 500 baht a gram, making the stash police confiscated potentially worth 350,000 baht. The accused man in custody says that he does not know the real identity of Ma and has no way of contacting him.
The alleged meth dealer remains in the custody of Sattahip Police at this time, awaiting prosecution.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Spike in Chon Buri cases as 127 infections reported in migrant worker communities
The eastern province of Chon Buri has reported a big jump in Covid-19 cases today, with 127 new infections found among migrant workers. This is up from just 65 new cases yesterday. The Pattaya News reports that provincial health officials have been ramping up testing at workplaces in the province, which will account for the spike.
Of today’s 127 new cases, most are from a cluster at a factory, where 86 infections were found. A smaller outbreak was reported at a migrant worker camp, with 9 cases, while there are also cases of family transmission and 1 case of close contact with an infected patient from Bangkok.
Chon Buri officials are carrying out proactive mass testing at industrial estates and other “high-risk” work places where employees have contact with the general public. This includes supermarkets, on public transport, and in restaurants. So far, over 3,000 workers in these categories have been tested, with results pending. According to the Pattaya News, mass testing will continue at migrant worker camps and factories over the coming days.
Provincial officials are asking for the public to cooperate by staying home as much as possible and avoiding meeting with people from outside their own household. The Public Health Ministry says most patients are asymptomatic or have only mild symptoms. Around 10%, primarily those with underlying conditions, have moderate or serious symptoms.
Meanwhile, in Pattaya, a mass vaccination campaign got underway yesterday, with the goal of vaccinating 20,000 people over 2 days. An additional 100,000 doses of vaccines are expected in June.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Crime
UPDATE: Officers shot during gunfire exchange at luxury home in Chon Buri
2 police officers were shot and severely wounded in a gunfire exchange while executing a search warrant at a luxury home in Chon Buri’s Huayyai, just outside Pattaya. A gardener was mowing the lawn when a team of police arrived at the home. As soon as they knocked on the front door, a man inside fired shots from an upper floor of the home, the gardener says.
Police Captain Panthep Sriboonnak was shot in his shoulder, chest and stomach and is now in critical condition. The other officer, Greetha Thipnet, has a bullet wound on his leg.
Region 2 Police, Tourist Police, Immigration Officers, the Huayyai Police, and Special Weapons and Tactics, or SWAT, were then called to the scene. The home was searched and officers found a firearm and 40 spent bullet cartridges. Blood was on the floor.
Police arrested the alleged shooter, 35 year old Jang Yang, from China, as well as five other Chinese nationals, a gardener and 2 housekeepers from Myanmar. Jang faces charges of attempted murder.
A report from the Bangkok Post says the police had a search warrant because “they were looking for evidence that a group of Chinese nationals who rented the house might be members of a mafia gang, as they seemed to be unusually rich.”
The home was located on a golf course and said to be valued at hundreds of millions of baht. Luxury vehicles, including a Porsche and Rolls Royce, were parked outside.
Police say they are still investigating and will release more information at a later time.
SOURCES: Pattaya News| Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Chon Buri
Elderly Chon Buri woman sets house on fire to thwart thieves
If an intruder breaks into your house, you have some options of how to react, but an old woman in Chon Buri discovered that maybe you shouldn’t respond by setting your house on fire. The old woman heard thieves trying to break into her house in the Hua Tanot sub-district of Panat Nikhom. She lives alone, and when she heard the break-in, she thought she could scare them away by turning on her gas stove and burning a few things from around the house.
The 77 year old woman said she wanted the burglars to know that, while she may be old, that doesn’t make her an easy target, and they wouldn’t get away with theft. She set the small fire and after she believed that she had scared the thieves off, she attempted to douse the flames with some water. But in her wooden house, the fire spread quickly and the whole house was soon engulfed in flames.
The woman fled her home and called the police and firefighters for help. Panat Nikhom Police were notified just after sundown and dispatched several fire engines to her house. They found the old woman waiting calmly outside for the police, seemingly unaffected by her entire 2-story home going up in flames. Firefighters worked for 30 minutes to bring the blaze under control and the house was essentially destroyed.
The story of a woman hearing thieves breaking into her home and scaring them off by setting her own house on fire may seem like a perfect example of “things going from bad to worse” but just wait, as this story goes from bad to worse to worst.
Police investigating the remains of her house and the local area couldn’t find any evidence of a break-in or robbers in the neighbourhood, though, given the state of the home, they clarified they were not denying the elderly woman’s claim. But, she was taken to the police station because, despite whatever her motivations were, burning down a house, even her own, is still arson and still a crime. A spokesman for Panat Nikhom Police confirmed that, pending investigation, the woman will face legal action as a result of the house fire.
So, if you hear someone breaking into your home, be careful, stay safe, and alert the police. But maybe don’t respond by setting your house on fire.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Man arrested in Sattahip Chon Buri with 700g of crystal meth
Police arrest “key” labour trafficking suspect who allegedly earned millions of baht
Cannabis tourism may be a key to Thailand’s recovery
Melbourne, Australia on week-long Covid-19 lockdown
Water monitor lizard blood studied in Thailand for potential to treat cancer and Covid-19
More assault rifles missing from arms depots in Narathiwat
At least 73 children killed by junta forces in Myanmar, death toll still rising
Man allegedly shoots and kills girlfriend in Bangkok taxi
2 of the 62 people arrested at Bangkok sex party test positive for Covid-19
Bali officials run out of patience with badly-behaved tourists
Good Morning Thailand | Origins of Covid, Thai businesses adapting, feeding unemployed Thais
Phuket study confirms Sinovac vaccine offers 80% protection
Biden orders US officials to review rival theories to confirm Covid-19 origin
Thai Airways introducing limited direct flights between Europe and Phuket
93% of Covid samples from April test positive for variant found in the UK
Visakha Bucha Day 2021, Buddhist holiday
Doctor urges Pfizer, Moderna vaccine to fight B.1.351 variant
B.1.351 South African Covid-19 variant found in Thailand
Pattaya mansion shooting suspect in jail, 6 associates lose visas
Phuket pushes for proactive vaccination to reach 70% goal
Friso and Gregg have been working in Bangkok’s Klong Toey slums for a year
Man arrested in Bangkok accused of raping 30+ young women
Foreigners feeding thousands in Bangkok’s Klong Toey slums during Covid
57 men arrested in drug and sex party in Bangkok sauna shop
Dog brings owner gift of 2,000 meth pills in Udon Thani
Vaccine registration for foreigners in Thailand to open June 7
Private hospitals must test and treat Covid-19 patients free
1.5 million more Sinovac vaccines arrive in Bangkok
DDC justifies plan to get 2 extra doses per AstraZeneca vial
Americans arrested over Bangkok kidnap attempt released on bail
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Events1 day ago
Visakha Bucha Day 2021, Buddhist holiday
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Doctor urges Pfizer, Moderna vaccine to fight B.1.351 variant
- Bangkok4 days ago
57 men arrested in drug and sex party in Bangkok sauna shop
- Bangkok1 day ago
Managers of Bangkok clubs blamed for third wave deny any wrongdoing
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Former Finance Minister petitions to revoke approval of government’s 700 billion baht loan
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Monday Covid-19 Update: 2,713 new cases and 30 deaths, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Sunday UPDATE: 3,382 new infections and 17 deaths, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Tourism not expected to bounce back until 2026 – Thai government