image
image
Connect with us

Drugs

Man arrested in Sattahip Chon Buri with 700g of crystal meth

Neill Fronde

Published 

12 seconds ago

 on 

FILE PHOTO: A Sattahip man was arrested with over 700g of meth.

Acting on a local tip, Sattahip police took a suspect into custody in Rayong with over 700 grams of crystal meth in his possession. The man caught with the methamphetamine said that he had become unemployed due to Covid-19 and desperate to make some money, so he turned to dealing drugs to survive.

The team of police from Sattahip, a district in the southern tip of Chon Buri province bordering Rayong, arrested the 26 year old man on Tuesday and recovered 701.3 grams of crystal meth. The officers had conducted a sting operation to catch the man after a concerned local informed the police that the man was selling drugs in Sattahip.

Despite his excuse that he only turned to drug trafficking after the Covid-19 pandemic cost him his job and the economy and tourism dried up, a drug test found him to be guilty of partaking of his stash with drugs in his system. He will be charged for illegal drug use and possession of category 1 drugs with the intent to sell.

The man named a Ma Herb to Sattahip police as the source of his drug cache, saying he purchased the crystal methamphetamine from that mystery man with the intention of reselling the drugs. He was selling the meth for 500 baht a gram, making the stash police confiscated potentially worth 350,000 baht. The accused man in custody says that he does not know the real identity of Ma and has no way of contacting him.

The alleged meth dealer remains in the custody of Sattahip Police at this time, awaiting prosecution.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Spike in Chon Buri cases as 127 infections reported in migrant worker communities

Maya Taylor

Published

6 days ago

on

Friday, May 21, 2021

By

PHOTO: Stock image via Flickr/UN Women Asia and the Pacific

The eastern province of Chon Buri has reported a big jump in Covid-19 cases today, with 127 new infections found among migrant workers. This is up from just 65 new cases yesterday. The Pattaya News reports that provincial health officials have been ramping up testing at workplaces in the province, which will account for the spike.

Of today’s 127 new cases, most are from a cluster at a factory, where 86 infections were found. A smaller outbreak was reported at a migrant worker camp, with 9 cases, while there are also cases of family transmission and 1 case of close contact with an infected patient from Bangkok.

Chon Buri officials are carrying out proactive mass testing at industrial estates and other “high-risk” work places where employees have contact with the general public. This includes supermarkets, on public transport, and in restaurants. So far, over 3,000 workers in these categories have been tested, with results pending. According to the Pattaya News, mass testing will continue at migrant worker camps and factories over the coming days.

Provincial officials are asking for the public to cooperate by staying home as much as possible and avoiding meeting with people from outside their own household. The Public Health Ministry says most patients are asymptomatic or have only mild symptoms. Around 10%, primarily those with underlying conditions, have moderate or serious symptoms.

Meanwhile, in Pattaya, a mass vaccination campaign got underway yesterday, with the goal of vaccinating 20,000 people over 2 days. An additional 100,000 doses of vaccines are expected in June.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Crime

UPDATE: Officers shot during gunfire exchange at luxury home in Chon Buri

Tanutam Thawan

Published

1 week ago

on

Thursday, May 20, 2021

By

Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจห้วยใหญ่

2 police officers were shot and severely wounded in a gunfire exchange while executing a search warrant at a luxury home in Chon Buri’s Huayyai, just outside Pattaya. A gardener was mowing the lawn when a team of police arrived at the home. As soon as they knocked on the front door, a man inside fired shots from an upper floor of the home, the gardener says.

Police Captain Panthep Sriboonnak was shot in his shoulder, chest and stomach and is now in critical condition. The other officer, Greetha Thipnet, has a bullet wound on his leg.

Region 2 Police, Tourist Police, Immigration Officers, the Huayyai Police, and Special Weapons and Tactics, or SWAT, were then called to the scene. The home was searched and officers found a firearm and 40 spent bullet cartridges. Blood was on the floor.

Police arrested the alleged shooter, 35 year old Jang Yang, from China, as well as five other Chinese nationals, a gardener and 2 housekeepers from Myanmar. Jang faces charges of attempted murder.

A report from the Bangkok Post says the police had a search warrant because “they were looking for evidence that a group of Chinese nationals who rented the house might be members of a mafia gang, as they seemed to be unusually rich.”

The home was located on a golf course and said to be valued at hundreds of millions of baht. Luxury vehicles, including a Porsche and Rolls Royce, were parked outside.

Police say they are still investigating and will release more information at a later time.

SOURCES: Pattaya News| Bangkok Post

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Chon Buri

Elderly Chon Buri woman sets house on fire to thwart thieves

Neill Fronde

Published

1 week ago

on

Thursday, May 20, 2021

By

PHOTO: An elderly woman stopped thieves from stealing her things by setting them all on fire. (via Facebook เพื่อนข่าวเรารักกันชลบุรี)

If an intruder breaks into your house, you have some options of how to react, but an old woman in Chon Buri discovered that maybe you shouldn’t respond by setting your house on fire. The old woman heard thieves trying to break into her house in the Hua Tanot sub-district of Panat Nikhom. She lives alone, and when she heard the break-in, she thought she could scare them away by turning on her gas stove and burning a few things from around the house.

The 77 year old woman said she wanted the burglars to know that, while she may be old, that doesn’t make her an easy target, and they wouldn’t get away with theft. She set the small fire and after she believed that she had scared the thieves off, she attempted to douse the flames with some water. But in her wooden house, the fire spread quickly and the whole house was soon engulfed in flames.

The woman fled her home and called the police and firefighters for help. Panat Nikhom Police were notified just after sundown and dispatched several fire engines to her house. They found the old woman waiting calmly outside for the police, seemingly unaffected by her entire 2-story home going up in flames. Firefighters worked for 30 minutes to bring the blaze under control and the house was essentially destroyed.

The story of a woman hearing thieves breaking into her home and scaring them off by setting her own house on fire may seem like a perfect example of “things going from bad to worse” but just wait, as this story goes from bad to worse to worst.

Police investigating the remains of her house and the local area couldn’t find any evidence of a break-in or robbers in the neighbourhood, though, given the state of the home, they clarified they were not denying the elderly woman’s claim. But, she was taken to the police station because, despite whatever her motivations were, burning down a house, even her own, is still arson and still a crime. A spokesman for Panat Nikhom Police confirmed that, pending investigation, the woman will face legal action as a result of the house fire.

So, if you hear someone breaking into your home, be careful, stay safe, and alert the police. But maybe don’t respond by setting your house on fire.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism3 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending