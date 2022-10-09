Connect with us

Drugs

Curbing meth in Bangkok a focus after massacre

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Bangkok to focus on meth abuse. (via Medical News Today)

Following the horrific daycare centre massacre in Nong Bua, where the killer had been battling drug charges, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration announced plans to focus on getting meth out of Bangkok. After a rash of drug-related crimes including the daycare centre massacre and another similar from the next day when a man was arrested outside of his child’s school with two guns and 17 meth pills, the capital city says it’s time to attempt new prevention plans.

According to the Bangkok Post, the massacre spurred Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt to push for the city to take measures to increase safety decrease the use of drugs like meth to avoid similar crimes from proliferating. He warned against complacency and thinking it couldn’t happen again.

“Don’t think we’re immune [to similar crime sprees in Bangkok]. There could be copycat behaviour.”

The governor posited that a tragedy like this was rooted in teh consumption of illegal drugs. Also, access to easily obtain guns increases the chances of a shooting spree like the one at the daycare centre. Chadchart suggested that warning signs and red flags were likely visible as someone with a drug abuse problem is easily noticeable.

The daycare centre killer had been kicked off the police force just four months earlier on June 15 when he was caught with methamphetamine pills. He reportedly had a court date regarding drug charges in the morning before he went on his violent rampage, killing 38 people including his child and wife, and injuring 10 more. Some 24 children, some asleep at the time of the shooting spree, lost their lives.

With meth prices lowering and pills flowing more and more into the country, Bangkok, like all of Thailand, has been battling an epidemic of methamphetamine use that spiraled out of control during the Covid-19 pandemic.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Drugs52 seconds ago

Curbing meth in Bangkok a focus after massacre
World1 hour ago

Son of a gun! Hunter Biden caught lying on pistol application
Crime2 hours ago

Debt, drugs and death in Phatthalung midnight murder mystery
Sponsored2 days ago

5 reasons why Thailand educators shouldn’t miss Bett Asia in Bangkok this year
Tourism3 hours ago

Phuket International Airport predicts 30,000 passengers daily
Tourism3 hours ago

Andaman Sea coast set for UNESCO recognition
Drugs4 hours ago

Phew! No drug use in Phuket clubs – Police
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Environment5 hours ago

In the soup – wildlife trafficker extradited to US
Media5 hours ago

CNN to be prosecuted for invasive daycare massacre coverage
Crime6 hours ago

Miracle at nap time – the girl who survived
Crime23 hours ago

Gun laws in Thailand to be discussed by House committee
Expats1 day ago

Once bitten… English financial advisor who took chunk out of Thai investors
Entertainment1 day ago

Ring craft – Muay Thai referees saving fighters from themselves
Thailand1 day ago

Guns, drugs and mental health – questions for a grieving nation
Drugs1 day ago

Fake monks solicit cash donations for drug money
Money1 day ago

Rare pink diamond sells for US$57m in Hong Kong auction
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending