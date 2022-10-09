Drugs
Curbing meth in Bangkok a focus after massacre
Following the horrific daycare centre massacre in Nong Bua, where the killer had been battling drug charges, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration announced plans to focus on getting meth out of Bangkok. After a rash of drug-related crimes including the daycare centre massacre and another similar from the next day when a man was arrested outside of his child’s school with two guns and 17 meth pills, the capital city says it’s time to attempt new prevention plans.
According to the Bangkok Post, the massacre spurred Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt to push for the city to take measures to increase safety decrease the use of drugs like meth to avoid similar crimes from proliferating. He warned against complacency and thinking it couldn’t happen again.
“Don’t think we’re immune [to similar crime sprees in Bangkok]. There could be copycat behaviour.”
The governor posited that a tragedy like this was rooted in teh consumption of illegal drugs. Also, access to easily obtain guns increases the chances of a shooting spree like the one at the daycare centre. Chadchart suggested that warning signs and red flags were likely visible as someone with a drug abuse problem is easily noticeable.
The daycare centre killer had been kicked off the police force just four months earlier on June 15 when he was caught with methamphetamine pills. He reportedly had a court date regarding drug charges in the morning before he went on his violent rampage, killing 38 people including his child and wife, and injuring 10 more. Some 24 children, some asleep at the time of the shooting spree, lost their lives.
With meth prices lowering and pills flowing more and more into the country, Bangkok, like all of Thailand, has been battling an epidemic of methamphetamine use that spiraled out of control during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Curbing meth in Bangkok a focus after massacre
Son of a gun! Hunter Biden caught lying on pistol application
Debt, drugs and death in Phatthalung midnight murder mystery
5 reasons why Thailand educators shouldn’t miss Bett Asia in Bangkok this year
Phuket International Airport predicts 30,000 passengers daily
Andaman Sea coast set for UNESCO recognition
Phew! No drug use in Phuket clubs – Police
In the soup – wildlife trafficker extradited to US
CNN to be prosecuted for invasive daycare massacre coverage
Miracle at nap time – the girl who survived
Gun laws in Thailand to be discussed by House committee
Once bitten… English financial advisor who took chunk out of Thai investors
Ring craft – Muay Thai referees saving fighters from themselves
Guns, drugs and mental health – questions for a grieving nation
Fake monks solicit cash donations for drug money
Rare pink diamond sells for US$57m in Hong Kong auction
Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
Experienced tattoo studios in Bangkok to get your next tattoo
What to pack for a holiday in Thailand: The essential packing guide
10 underrated places to visit in Thailand
Thailand voted No.3 in list of ‘Top Countries In The World 2022’
Bangkok asks companies to let employees work from home until October 7
Angry American man smashes up a Thai man’s car
Thai actress believes she was drugged on BTS train
Never forget Thailand’s October 6 massacre
BREAKING: at least 32 dead in mass shooting at nursery in northeast Thailand
Mass shooting in Thailand: 36 dead, including 24 children, 12 injured
Maya Bay reopens once again to the public
Thailand News Today | 36 dead in a mass shooting at a nursery in northeast Thailand
Thailand’s cold season expected to hit in late October
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews2 days ago
Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
-
360 Reviews2 days ago
Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
-
360 Reviews3 days ago
What to pack for a holiday in Thailand: The essential packing guide
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thailand voted No.3 in list of ‘Top Countries In The World 2022’
-
Crime3 days ago
Angry American man smashes up a Thai man’s car
-
Politics3 days ago
Never forget Thailand’s October 6 massacre
-
Crime3 days ago
BREAKING: at least 32 dead in mass shooting at nursery in northeast Thailand
-
Crime3 days ago
Mass shooting in Thailand: 36 dead, including 24 children, 12 injured