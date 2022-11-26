Connect with us

Crime

Inmate who escaped Khon Kaen hospital back in custody

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A prisoner escaped the hospital but was recaptured in Khon Kaen (via BKK Post)

An inmate convicted of drug charges who escaped from a Khon Kaen hospital on Friday has been recaptured. He had been taken to Phon Hospital for treatment and in the wee hours of Friday morning made a daring escape. He tried to flee and hide but he was found just 300 metres from the hospital.

The 41 year old man had been sentenced to jail for having 6,000 meth pills. A prison doctor thought he possibly had appendicitis and referred him to the hospital after the prisoner complained of stomach pain. At around 2am, the prisoner, clad in leg shackles escaped from the hospital building’s rear, reportedly injuring himself while jumping out of the first-floor window.

That injury may explain why he didn’t make it far, as prison officials reported that he appeared exhausted when he was tracked down just a few hundred metres down the road. He was found hiding inside an abandoned warehouse, ducked down in an old broken car around midnight this morning. He was handcuffed and taken back into custody without incident.

The man made his escape around 2am while he and another inmate were being guarded by three prison officers in the hospital. Rescue workers and prison staff search the forested area behind the hospital trying to find where he ran away. They had initially found no trace of the escaped man.

Officials had even taken to Facebook to offer a 30,000 baht reward for any information that led to the capture of the drug convict. They posted photos and circulated his name and information in hopes of someone spotting him and turning him in.

When police questioned him after being recaptured, the prisoner admitted that his reason for escaping was sweet and sad. Bangkok Post reported that he missed his family. He was scared that he may be spending many years behind bars for the drug charges. He worried that none of his family members would come to visit him if he were to remain in prison, so he made his escape attempt.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Sporting Activities18 mins ago

Phuket’s 5 best golf courses
Crime18 mins ago

Inmate who escaped Khon Kaen hospital back in custody
Coronavirus (Covid-19)51 mins ago

Masks recommended in crowds amid Covid increase
Sponsored1 day ago

Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Crime2 hours ago

Squabbling beach vendor gives rival a single bullet warning
Tourism3 hours ago

Russian invasion takes Thailand’s tourism forces by surprise
Road deaths3 hours ago

Late night drinking hopes dashed by Alcohol Control Committee
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand4 hours ago

Why Pattaya? Is Pattaya worth visiting in 2023?
Transport4 hours ago

Thai Airways appoint new CEO
Crime5 hours ago

Private jet in ‘Tuhao’ case still flying free
Thailand21 hours ago

Thailand News Today | FIFA threatens to pull plug on World Cup broadcast rights in Thailand
Press Room22 hours ago

Iconic chef “Alain DUCASSE” returns to Bangkok for 3rd anniversary celebrations of Blue by Alain Ducasse
Koh Samui22 hours ago

VIDEO: Naked Russian man walks around with erection in Koh Samui
Thailand22 hours ago

Druggie arrested after inviting netizens to take crystal meth
Events22 hours ago

E-San Music Festival draws thousands to northeast Thailand this weekend
Travel22 hours ago

Where to go in Thailand in December
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending