Today’s tourists can hit Thailand’s island-hopping heights
When it comes to Thailand’s southern beaches, island-hopping on the less well-known east coast appeals to more adventurous tourists. Three main islands – Koh Samui, Koh Tao, and Koh Pha Ngan –surrounded by many smaller islands still offer surprises to even the most jaded of beach bums.
Overnight it for a day or two on the big names, and make day trips to the smaller islands along the way.
Koh Samui boasts one of the most highly-rated airports in the world, with a river flowing through an open-air layout that feels more like a shopping mall with shops, food stalls and “beach” bars.
Once on Samui, you’re in one of the most beautiful places in the world, and only a 50-minute flight from Bangkok.
After being all but deserted for two years, Chaweng Beach is back, with its touristy vibe and backpackers aplenty. It’s a great place to meet fellow travellers but may have a bit much party atmosphere for some. There are kayaks and SUP boards to rent, and the best massage of your life on the beach. By night, the repetitive and smelly fire shows do not detract much from the beauty of the place.
While the beach is always calling, don’t miss out on the Big Buddha and Wat Plai Laem Buddhist temple. And don’t leave without an ATV jungle visit or hiking to Na Mueang waterfall, or visiting the Overlap Stone viewpoint if you really must take a selfie in front of a big rock.
Koh Tao is the smallest of the east Thai islands and is well known for its world-renowned scuba diving spots, and highly publicised murders.
Depending on the level of adventure you’re seeking, if murder is too much for you, activities range from snorkelling to deep-sea diving. Snorkelling parties are perfect for those who want to explore Koh Tao in a relaxed atmosphere both under and above the water, among some of the world’s best reefs. Stop at yet another island, Koh Nang Yuan, and climb to the viewpoint for an incredible view of Koh Tao. Check out Shark Bay and swim with baby sharks or try a more remote spot like Tanote Bay, for cliff jumping.
On shore, rock-climbing excursions will take you to the top of Koh Tao’s mountains, or enjoy exploring the winding backstreets of town filled with local eateries, surf shops, and bars. Don’t miss the satay stand, up the street from the pier and across from the 7/11.
Koh Pha Ngan is home to the famous full moon party on Sunset Beach. It’s certainly a sight to see. the all-night extravaganza consists of face painting, DJs, fire shows, dancing on the beach and a once-in-a-lifetime sunrise, if you make it that far.
Koh Pha Ngan’s north coast is much quieter, with white sand beaches, rooftop restaurants, verdant mountains, dizzying cliffs, and hidden cataracts. If you want to get away from the party scene, visit Ao Chaloklum fishing village or splash along the golden sands of Haad Khom (also known as Bottle Beach).
