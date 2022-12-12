Elevate and enjoy 2023 with an offer at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach

Press Release

Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort welcomes travelers to Phuket with a special promotion at the beginning of 2023.

Ring in the New Year with an “Elevate and Enjoy” promotion at Four Points by Sheraton Patong Beach Resort located in the heart of Patong, and experience a stunning beachfront destination to relax, reconnect with loved ones and restore your spirit.

From suitcase to suite space, this is the last chance to book this incredible offer before the end of December 2022. Elevate your vacation and indulge in premium rooms including Balcony Ocean View, Pool Access, One Bedroom Suite, Family Suite and Ocean View Suite featuring daily breakfast for two guests, THB 300 daily resort credit and a welcome amenity. This amazing promotion starts at just THB 5,250+++ per night for 2 persons.

Booking dates are from now until December 31, 2022, for stay dates from now until March 31, 2023. Don’t miss out on the “Elevate and Enjoy” promotion. Book now!

Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort invites you to experience an exceptional culinary journey at Phuket’s best restaurants in Marriott’s only resort in Patong Beach, located beachfront just steps away from the beach.

Feast on Phuket’s Best Breakfast Buffet at Chao Leh Kitchen. Dine indoors or outdoors and relax amongst the greenery and pool view. Visit the beachfront Sears & Co Bar and Grill and tuck into succulent grilled meats, fish, monstrous burgers and enjoy great entertainment in a casual setting.

Travelers with children will celebrate the dynamic setting of the Little Sea Gypsies Kids Club. Mom and dad can kick back and relax while the little ones engage in loads of games, arts, craft and a variety of dynamic activities to entertain young guests of all ages with an outdoor playground and indoor play. Throughout the duration of their stay, young guests will have a chance to meet and greet Loma, the resort’s smiley Irrawaddy Dolphin mascot.

Start 2023 off with a bang and take advantage of the “Elevate and Enjoy” promotion at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort. Experience a memorable vacation in premium rooms with a variety of benefits starting at only THB 5,250+++ per night for two persons.

Book now until December 31, 2022 for stays until March 31, 2023. For reservations, please visit www.fourpointsphuketpatong.com.