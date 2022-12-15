Connect with us

Celebrate the festive season at Angsana Laguna Phuket

Celebrate the festive season at Angsana Laguna Phuket, a vibrant resort located on Bang Tao Beach. A variety of enticing dining options are sure to make the festive season special at the tropical resort in Laguna Phuket.

Angsana Laguna Phuket is here to present you with a variety of fascinating events as we approach the most delightful time of the year, Here are some events to attend to have some of the most wonderful holiday experience, ranging from beach parties to delicious cuisine and premium beverages to the most stunning fireworks.

Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner
24th December – Christmas Eve
From 18:30 hrs. onwards and choir performs at 19:30 hrs. at Bodega & Grill

Enjoy the magic of Christmas Eve at Bodega & Grill with friends and family over a sumptuous buffet selection of traditional roasted turkey, ham, and live stations complemented by decadent desserts. Enjoy Carols and a live band throughout the evening while Santa clause meets and greets children with gifts.

The buffet price is THB 2,499 per person (buffet only) and THB 1,199 per child (7-12 years old) includes free-flow soft drink. It is free for children under the age of 7 when dining with a paying adult.

Christmas Beach Brunch
25th December – Christmas Day
11:30 – 15:30 hrs. and choir performs at 12:00 hrs. at Azura Beach

Brunch in style at Azura beachside with a delectable selection of food from an extensive carvery to freshly prepared seafood selections. Enjoy the funky tunes of our DJ, Santa visits our young guests to meet and greet them with gifts.

The Brunch cost THB 2,999 per person but if you want a free-flow premium beverage, it is THB 1,499 per person. For Children that are 7 – 12 years old, it is THB 999 including free-flow soft drinks. It is however free for kids under 7 years old.

Christmas Dinner on the Beach
25th December – Christmas Day
18:30 – 22:00 hrs. at Azura Beach

Discover the festive season with a unique Christmas dinner at Azura Beach. Our culinary team aims to enchant your palate with the best epicurean pleasures of cooking traditional Italian, fresh seafood, and a worldwide favourite using the finest of ingredients. The perfect place to get together with family or friends for your Christmas to remember.

The buffet price is THB 2,499 per person (buffet only) and THB 1,199 per child (7-12 years old) includes free-flow soft drink. It is free for children under the age of 7 when dining with a paying adult.

Boxing Day Seafood Buffet
26th December – Christmas Day
11:30 – 15:30 hrs. at Azura Beach

Enjoy a brunch this Boxing Day at Azura Lawn with spectacular views of the Andaman Sea backdrop. Savour the sumptuous fresh seafood, live food stations, grilled items cooked to order, and delicacy desserts with your family and friends.

The Brunch cost THB 2,499 per person but if you want a free-flow premium beverage, it is THB 1,499 per person. For Children that are 7 – 12 years old, it is THB 999 including free-flow soft drinks. It is however free for kids under 7 years old.

Countdown Celebration
31st December – New Year’s Eve
From 19:00 until late at Angsana Beach

Join the New Year’s celebration under the theme of “Carnival Countdown” with a dazzling display of sparkles and colors, groovy music, and various international delicacies. At midnight, prepare for a successful 2022 toast with the most spectacular fireworks.

Access to the event costs THB 8,999 per person includes stunning buffet and free-flow soft drink, and THB 4,499 per child 7-12 years old. For the premium package is THB 10,999 per person includes free-flow premium beverages. More options for reserved seating zone, exclusive zone at THB 2,000 and middle zone at THB 1,000 for additional.

New Year Brunch
1st January – New Year Day
11:30 – 15:30 hrs. at Azura Beach

A toast to the New Year and a beautiful start with an irresistible brunch on Azura Beach. Indulge in a sumptuous buffet of international flavours from around the world. Enjoy desserts, sparkling drinks and live music while enjoying the breathtaking views over the Andaman Sea. of 2022.

The Brunch cost THB 2,499 per person and more options for a free-flow soft drink at THB 799 and premium beverage at THB 1,499 per person. For Children that are 7 – 12 years old, it is THB 999 including free-flow soft drinks. It is however free for kids under 7 years old.

Located on Bang Tao Beach within the Laguna Phuket complex, Angsana Laguna Phuket is designed to create and deliver vibrant enlivening experiences for guests.

For more information on our Festive Season promotions: https://bit.ly/Festive_Angsana_2022

To book a table, contact FBReservation-LagunaPhuket@angsana.com or 076-358500.

 

