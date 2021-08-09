Best of
Top places to stream live football
Football is among the most popular sports in the world. From international friendly to La Liga, football fans worldwide are constantly looking forward to every form of football. While not everyone can make it to the stadium, especially during a global pandemic, anyone can enjoy live football as long as you have a stable internet connection. However, looking for a great online streaming platform can be a hassle. Here are the top 5 online streaming platforms that allow you to watch football live on your TV, laptop, tablet, or smartphone with ease.
Best Football Live Streaming Platform
If you’re looking for an affordable or even free live football streaming platform, here are some of the best available today.
1. Live Soccer TV
Live Soccer TV is an easy to use streaming service that allows you to stream a wide range of sports. You can even watch replays if you missed the latest matches. In addition, they also provide a list of upcoming events, which is incredibly helpful for most people. Along with football, it also offers a great selection of European and American Sports. It’s well-known for its top-class graphics and visuals, so you can be sure to get the best streaming experience. You can access the website via your computer, or you can download the mobile app on your phone. The pop-up ads can be a little annoying. However, since you don’t have to sign up to live stream matches, it’s understandable and not a big problem.
2. Sony LIV
If you want to live stream football for free in high-quality, Sony LIV is a must-try. The mobile app is available on both iOS and Android, so you can download it on your phone and watch it anywhere you want. It offers a hassle-free live streaming experience with almost no lags. The highlight of this platform is that it has a smooth and user-friendly interface. Aside from sports, there’s also a wide range of content you can enjoy, including news and entertainment, all sponsored by Sony Pictures.
3. Hotstar
In terms of user experience, Hotstar is one of the leading online streaming platforms available today. It’s known to offer a great selection of TV shows and movies. In addition, it also provides over 50,00 hours of sports streams. The combination of top quality content and the number of sports available make it one of the most favourite for football fans. Also, you don’t have to deal with any pop-up ads. This online streaming service provides both free and paid content to its users. While it’s available in over 8 languages, it’s not available in every country. Therefore, make sure to have VPN before accessing it.
4. SportRAR
Although SportRAR is entirely free, it allows you to stream football in HD quality. It’s also very easy to use, thanks to the neat interface. The streaming service also provides nice features, such as live score and game analysis, which is something everyone can appreciate. In addition to football, you can also steam basketball, hockey, and tennis games. The best thing is, there are no pop-up ads, and you don’t have to pay for anything!
5. Ronaldo7
Are you a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo? If yes, then you’ll love Ronaldo7.net. This site provides you with all Ronaldo’s information, from his stats and schedule to his salary and biography. Besides information about Ronaldo, it also allows you to stream live football matches. Despite being a free site, it offers high-quality content in many languages.
6. Sky Sport
Many football streaming services require you to register before watching, but not Sky Sport. With Sky Sport, all you have to do is go to the website, choose the match you want to watch, and that’s it. It’s completely free as well. There’s a limited amount of ads, but they shouldn’t be a problem. After all, the ads help Sky Sport free for everyone. Besides live streams, you can also enjoy football and sports news.
7. Soccer Streams 100
Soccer Streams 100 is a free streaming site that allows you to watch all major football leagues, from La Liga to Premier League. Whether you access it from your PC, laptop, tablet, or phone, you’ll get HD quality live football. Besides soccer, the site also provides NBA and NFL streams for those who enjoy American football and basketball. Although it’s free, it doesn’t have an annoying amount of pop-up ads.
These are the current best streaming platforms for any football enthusiast out there. They are user-friendly and provide high-quality content. However, some of these streaming platforms are only available in certain areas. The good news is, you only have to use VPN to get around the geo-restrictions. Therefore, don’t forget to install VPN to access any matches you want to watch from anywhere!
Get more from The Thaiger
📈 Contact us to discuss advertising solutions.
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Top places to stream live football
Thailand’s top 9 golf resorts
Thailand News Today | Bangkok protests erupt, Phuket murder update | August 9
Tour Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Rubber plantation workers severely injured, man’s leg blown off after stepping on bomb
Top 5 suit tailors in Phuket
Good Morning Thailand | Phuket murder arrest, Covid wave peaked? | August 9
Top 5 Island Tours in Samui
Monday Covid Update: 19,603 new cases; provincial totals
Pros and cons of living in Thailand
Chulalongkorn closes vaccine trial applications early as enough people sign up
Media organisations call on government to obey court order on free speech
Political activist “Penguin” back in prison ahead of large protest tomorrow
Report contradicts Thai government’s claim that wild tiger numbers are increasing
Phuket officials rush to restore visitor confidence following tourist murder
Monday Covid Update: 19,603 new cases and 149 deaths
TAT touts the Phuket Sandbox first month July successes
Expat arrested on drug charges allegedly claims to be a local “Robin Hood”
Nurse dies of Covid-19 a week after receiving first dose of Sinovac
Rollout of Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers gets underway in Cambodia
August vaccination plan: 80% of Bangkok residents; open to general public, expats
Phuket lays on Suvarnabhumi bus service for stranded sandbox tourists
2 Korat chicken processing factories report over 100 infections
Apple to add child sexual abuse protections to mobile devices
Thailand’s national parks ban the use of some sunscreens containing particular chemicals
UPDATE: Phuket police claim they have arrested a suspect in the murder of the Swiss Sandboxer
Phuket bans alcohol sales at restaurants, issues order amid rise of Covid cases
Thailand’s foreign tourist numbers expected to plummet during 2021
Dr Boon, THG group must clarify Pfizer deal controversy
UPDATE: Suspect in Swiss murder in Phuket is a “Thai man”
Body of Swiss national in Phuket identified as foreign government official
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Phuket4 days ago
TAT touts the Phuket Sandbox first month July successes
- Apple2 days ago
Apple to add child sexual abuse protections to mobile devices
- Coronavirus Infections3 days ago
2 Korat chicken processing factories report over 100 infections
- Crime2 days ago
UPDATE: Phuket police claim they have arrested a suspect in the murder of the Swiss Sandboxer
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Dr Boon, THG group must clarify Pfizer deal controversy
- Crime2 days ago
UPDATE: Suspect in Swiss murder in Phuket is a “Thai man”
- Crime3 days ago
Body of Swiss national in Phuket identified as foreign government official
- Crime4 days ago
Body found in Phuket of Swiss woman presumed murdered