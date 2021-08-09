Connect with us

Cita Catellya

Published

 on 

Football is among the most popular sports in the world. From international friendly to La Liga, football fans worldwide are constantly looking forward to every form of football. While not everyone can make it to the stadium, especially during a global pandemic, anyone can enjoy live football as long as you have a stable internet connection. However, looking for a great online streaming platform can be a hassle. Here are the top 5 online streaming platforms that allow you to watch football live on your TV, laptop, tablet, or smartphone with ease.

If you’re looking for an affordable or even free live football streaming platform, here are some of the best available today.

1. Live Soccer TV

Live Soccer TV is an easy to use streaming service that allows you to stream a wide range of sports. You can even watch replays if you missed the latest matches. In addition, they also provide a list of upcoming events, which is incredibly helpful for most people. Along with football, it also offers a great selection of European and American Sports. It’s well-known for its top-class graphics and visuals, so you can be sure to get the best streaming experience. You can access the website via your computer, or you can download the mobile app on your phone. The pop-up ads can be a little annoying. However, since you don’t have to sign up to live stream matches, it’s understandable and not a big problem.

Live Soccer TV

PHOTO: Live Soccer TV

2. Sony LIV

If you want to live stream football for free in high-quality, Sony LIV is a must-try. The mobile app is available on both iOS and Android, so you can download it on your phone and watch it anywhere you want. It offers a hassle-free live streaming experience with almost no lags. The highlight of this platform is that it has a smooth and user-friendly interface. Aside from sports, there’s also a wide range of content you can enjoy, including news and entertainment, all sponsored by Sony Pictures.

Sony LIV - streaming

PHOTO: Sony LIV

3. Hotstar

In terms of user experience, Hotstar is one of the leading online streaming platforms available today. It’s known to offer a great selection of TV shows and movies. In addition, it also provides over 50,00 hours of sports streams. The combination of top quality content and the number of sports available make it one of the most favourite for football fans. Also, you don’t have to deal with any pop-up ads. This online streaming service provides both free and paid content to its users. While it’s available in over 8 languages, it’s not available in every country. Therefore, make sure to have VPN before accessing it.

Top places to stream live football | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Hotstar

4. SportRAR

Although SportRAR is entirely free, it allows you to stream football in HD quality. It’s also very easy to use, thanks to the neat interface. The streaming service also provides nice features, such as live score and game analysis, which is something everyone can appreciate. In addition to football, you can also steam basketball, hockey, and tennis games. The best thing is, there are no pop-up ads, and you don’t have to pay for anything!

Football streaming platform

PHOTO: SportRAR

5. Ronaldo7

Are you a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo? If yes, then you’ll love Ronaldo7.net. This site provides you with all Ronaldo’s information, from his stats and schedule to his salary and biography. Besides information about Ronaldo, it also allows you to stream live football matches. Despite being a free site, it offers high-quality content in many languages.

Ronaldo7 - streaming service

PHOTO: Ronaldo7

6. Sky Sport

Many football streaming services require you to register before watching, but not Sky Sport. With Sky Sport, all you have to do is go to the website, choose the match you want to watch, and that’s it. It’s completely free as well. There’s a limited amount of ads, but they shouldn’t be a problem. After all, the ads help Sky Sport free for everyone. Besides live streams, you can also enjoy football and sports news.

Top places to stream live football | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Sky Sports

7. Soccer Streams 100

Soccer Streams 100 is a free streaming site that allows you to watch all major football leagues, from La Liga to Premier League. Whether you access it from your PC, laptop, tablet, or phone, you’ll get HD quality live football. Besides soccer, the site also provides NBA and NFL streams for those who enjoy American football and basketball. Although it’s free, it doesn’t have an annoying amount of pop-up ads.

Top places to stream live football | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Soccer Streams 100

These are the current best streaming platforms for any football enthusiast out there. They are user-friendly and provide high-quality content. However, some of these streaming platforms are only available in certain areas. The good news is, you only have to use VPN to get around the geo-restrictions. Therefore, don’t forget to install VPN to access any matches you want to watch from anywhere!

 

