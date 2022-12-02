Connect with us

Part two: the most haunted places in Bangkok

Bangkok’s most haunted places include the capital’s main airport and a few off-the-grid spots that have locals in fear of visiting. From abandoned houses harbouring spirits to buildings built on top of graveyards, the city’s paranormal scene is all but bolstered by Thailand’s cultural beliefs in ghosts. Don’t forget to check out the most haunted places in Bangkok part one!

Soi Sai Yood Bus Cemetery
An old vehicle graveyard houses several buses that were involved in big accidents. The wrecked buses are said to now host many tormented souls of people who died in road accidents. Locals report that cars passing by late at night see headlights glaring in the dark from the graveyard and ghostly hitchhikers walking around. Others say they have seen ghosts dashing in front of their cars and then disappearing into thin air. Taxi drivers have also reported being called to the area to pick up a passenger, only to have the passenger vanish from the taxi seat after entering.

Part two: the most haunted places in Bangkok | News by Thaiger

Suvarnabhumi Airport
Known as one of the city’s most haunted sites, the airport was built on a former burial ground. Many locals believe that the souls of the dead lurk around the airport despite a large exorcism ceremony having been performed after its construction. Moreover, a member of the ground crew during the airport’s construction was reportedly possessed by the graveyard’s former caretaker named Poo Ming.

Part two: the most haunted places in Bangkok | News by Thaiger

Baiyoke Sky Hotel

As it was once Bangkok’s tallest hotel, poor construction practices saw three workers plummet to their deaths when a supporting cable broke. Now, guests at the hotel often complain about weird experiences, including items disappearing, eerie noises and dark shadows.

Part two: the most haunted places in Bangkok | News by Thaiger

Ramkamhaeng Soi 32

This supposedly haunted home has been abandoned for over 20 years with locals saying they still hear screams and cries for help from the home’s walls. The story of the home’s haunting concerns the old owner going away, while a burglar brutally murdered the maid. Needless to say, this home probably isn’t on Airbnb.

Part two: the most haunted places in Bangkok | News by Thaiger

Wat Mahabut

A memorial to the famous ghost from the area is located inside the temple’s Mae Nak Shrine. Tales say Mae Nak was a woman who died during childbirth while her husband was away at war. When he returned, locals tried to tell him that he was living with the ghost of his wife, and were met with unfortunate circumstances upon disclosing the information to him. He supposedly eventually realised that his wife was a ghost and fled to the temple for safety. But Mae Nak released her fury on the surrounding village, causing injuries, accidents and horrible luck to those living there. Her spirit is said to be lurking around the temple grounds but locals try to appease her by leaving offerings at the shrine.

Part two: the most haunted places in Bangkok | News by Thaiger

 

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

