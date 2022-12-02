Cultural Activities
Part two: the most haunted places in Bangkok
Bangkok’s most haunted places include the capital’s main airport and a few off-the-grid spots that have locals in fear of visiting. From abandoned houses harbouring spirits to buildings built on top of graveyards, the city’s paranormal scene is all but bolstered by Thailand’s cultural beliefs in ghosts. Don’t forget to check out the most haunted places in Bangkok part one!
Soi Sai Yood Bus Cemetery
An old vehicle graveyard houses several buses that were involved in big accidents. The wrecked buses are said to now host many tormented souls of people who died in road accidents. Locals report that cars passing by late at night see headlights glaring in the dark from the graveyard and ghostly hitchhikers walking around. Others say they have seen ghosts dashing in front of their cars and then disappearing into thin air. Taxi drivers have also reported being called to the area to pick up a passenger, only to have the passenger vanish from the taxi seat after entering.
Suvarnabhumi Airport
Known as one of the city’s most haunted sites, the airport was built on a former burial ground. Many locals believe that the souls of the dead lurk around the airport despite a large exorcism ceremony having been performed after its construction. Moreover, a member of the ground crew during the airport’s construction was reportedly possessed by the graveyard’s former caretaker named Poo Ming.
Baiyoke Sky Hotel
As it was once Bangkok’s tallest hotel, poor construction practices saw three workers plummet to their deaths when a supporting cable broke. Now, guests at the hotel often complain about weird experiences, including items disappearing, eerie noises and dark shadows.
Ramkamhaeng Soi 32
This supposedly haunted home has been abandoned for over 20 years with locals saying they still hear screams and cries for help from the home’s walls. The story of the home’s haunting concerns the old owner going away, while a burglar brutally murdered the maid. Needless to say, this home probably isn’t on Airbnb.
Wat Mahabut
A memorial to the famous ghost from the area is located inside the temple’s Mae Nak Shrine. Tales say Mae Nak was a woman who died during childbirth while her husband was away at war. When he returned, locals tried to tell him that he was living with the ghost of his wife, and were met with unfortunate circumstances upon disclosing the information to him. He supposedly eventually realised that his wife was a ghost and fled to the temple for safety. But Mae Nak released her fury on the surrounding village, causing injuries, accidents and horrible luck to those living there. Her spirit is said to be lurking around the temple grounds but locals try to appease her by leaving offerings at the shrine.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
A guide to the costs of international schools in Thailand
Woman allegedly steals winning lottery ticket from friend
Driving licence point deductions starting next year in Thailand | GMT
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Thailand’s Board of Investment unveils transformation plans
Pattaya Walking Street gunman surrenders claiming it was ‘friendly fire’
Part two: the most haunted places in Bangkok
China’s great firewall breached as zero-Covid policy protesters access Twitter, Telegram
Driving licence point deductions starting next year in Thailand
US singer Kanye West sparks outrage after saying he loves Nazis and admires Hitler
Thailand News Today | Thai Actress Forex 3D scammer released on bail after 3 months behind bars
Big Joke seizes Tuhao’s private jet in Hua Hin
Phuket officials once again report finding no human trafficking on fishing boats
South Korea increases quota of Thai workers next year
Indian pervs arrested after harassing tourist in Mumbai
Province in Vietnam boosting tourism with its rich culture
VIDEO: Naked Russian man walks around with erection in Koh Samui
Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care
Polish tourist killed in Phuket vehicle crash
Four members of drug gang arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat
New direct flight between Muscat and Bangkok
Iranian Kurdish football player arrested after speaking out
THAI & Bangkok Airways ordered to fix chaotic delayed luggage, or else!
Boobs ban! Macro-textured implants outlawed in Thailand
Bangkok’s best health massage and spa: The ultimate pampering experience
Cheating husband says he ‘didn’t mean to’ shoot wife in head in southern Thailand
F35 fighter jets head RTAF wish list
Bangladeshi-Burmese border conference offers model for Thailand
Reckless Lamborghini driver makes dangerous move & gets hit by pickup
Why aren’t tourists returning to Khao San Road?
Tuhao refused bail as celebrity wife enters equation
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis40 mins ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Board of Investment2 days ago
Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
-
Sponsored24 hours ago
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
-
Guides3 days ago
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care
-
Bangkok4 days ago
New direct flight between Muscat and Bangkok
-
Cosmetic Surgery4 days ago
Boobs ban! Macro-textured implants outlawed in Thailand
-
Bangkok Travel3 days ago
Bangkok’s best health massage and spa: The ultimate pampering experience