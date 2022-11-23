Skin disorders commonly found in Thailand

Living in a tropical country can have its downsides as the humidity can affect your body in different ways. For those who have just arrived in the country or have been living here with a skin issue, we detail the top three skin disorders diagnosed in Thailand. Although any humid climate can cause similar skin disturbances, it is important to visit a dermatologist before self-diagnosing your skin irregularities.

Folliculitis

Folliculitis is often caused by a bacterial infection (usually Staphylococcus Aureus), but it can also be caused by yeast. Bacterial Folliculitis involves hair follicles becoming inflamed by a bacterial substance that can present itself as small, pimple-like bumps. Although the condition mimics that of acne, you can rest easier knowing that it is not. The pimple-like bumps are actually caused by fluid buildup around the hair follicles. The more annoying aspect of the disorder is that your skin can become itchy and sore. The infection can turn into crusty sores and can spread to other areas of one’s body.

Another type of folliculitis that is commonly diagnosed in Thailand, is called Pityrosporum Folliculitis. This is a rash that consists of itchy, pus-filled bumps that are most often seen on the chest and back. A yeast infection, not bacteria causes it.

To treat each type of folliculitis it is best to visit a dermatologist to get the proper medication needed. Some dermatologists may prescribe antibiotics, while others could prescribe an anti-fungal medication.

Skin yeast infection

Yeast is a fungus normally found in everyone’s skin and digestive system. The problem is when there is an overgrowth of yeast, which can cause an infection called candidiasis. In tropical environments, yeast can overgrow in warm or humid conditions. As anyone can get a yeast infection (yes, men too) on any part of their body, it is advisable to know what symptoms a yeast infection can produce. As not treating a yeast infection can cause a secondary bacterial infection, getting prompt treatment for the initial infection is important.

Symptoms of a yeast infection can include a thick, cheese-like substance on the top of your tongue (known as Thrush), a red rash on any part of your body that can include pimples or patches that ooze clear fluid, itching or burning. Treatment usually involves an anti-fungal pill, cream, or both.

Skin parasites

As Thailand’s humid conditions and rainy seasons can cause many skin problems, parasites can also thrive on the body. One parasite is called hookworm. Children can also be prone to parasites as playing outside can increase the risk of getting them. Parasites enter the body by crawling under the skin in exposed areas like the feet. They can also grow inside the intestines and absorb food and nutrition from the host, creating other issues. Some live in and thrive on blood. In Thailand and other tropical climates, doctors advise making sure food is fully cooked. It is well-known in Thailand that you can go to just about any pharmacy and get the “parasite pill,” as the condition is quite common. Unhygienic water, foods, and exposure to the outdoors can attract parasites to your body.

Treatment usually is that of an anti-parasitic pill, an antibiotic, or both. Symptoms of parasitic infections include weight loss, stomach sickness, and diarrhoea to name a few. As parasites in the body can deprive its host of important nutrients, it is advised to see a doctor if you display symptoms.