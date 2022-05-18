Bangkok University to stream classes by Bill Clinton, Natalie Portman, Gordon Ramsey

Bangkok University is the first in the world to collaborate with MasterClass to provide over 150 streamed online classes by internationally renowned celebrities and experts in various fields. The university hopes the unconventional learning style will inspire students to develop their own skills, foster their creativity, improve their performance and set them up for success.

Students will get the chance to take cooking classes with Gordon Ramsey, acting classes with Natalie Portman, and design classes with fashion designer Marc Jacobs. Former US President Bill Clinton will teach a class on “strategic planning.”

The university will stream “MasterClasses” in the fields of arts & entertainment, business, design & style, sports & gaming and writing.

Rector of Bangkok University Petch Osathanugrah said that courses on movie production will include lectures by leading directors such as Martin Scorsese, James Cameron and Werner Herzdog.

In March, cinema students from Bangkok University had the chance to ask world-renowned film director Werner Herzdog questions via an “Exclusive Conversation” in an online classroom. Time Magazine included the director in their “Top 100 Most Influential People” list in 2009.

SOURCE: The Nation