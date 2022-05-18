Connect with us

Bangkok University to stream classes by Bill Clinton, Natalie Portman, Gordon Ramsey

Bangkok University is the first in the world to collaborate with MasterClass to provide over 150 streamed online classes by internationally renowned celebrities and experts in various fields. The university hopes the unconventional learning style will inspire students to develop their own skills, foster their creativity, improve their performance and set them up for success.

Students will get the chance to take cooking classes with Gordon Ramsey, acting classes with Natalie Portman, and design classes with fashion designer Marc Jacobs. Former US President Bill Clinton will teach a class on “strategic planning.”

The university will stream “MasterClasses” in the fields of arts & entertainment, business, design & style, sports & gaming and writing.

Rector of Bangkok University Petch Osathanugrah said that courses on movie production will include lectures by leading directors such as Martin Scorsese, James Cameron and Werner Herzdog.

In March, cinema students from Bangkok University had the chance to ask world-renowned film director Werner Herzdog questions via an “Exclusive Conversation” in an online classroom. Time Magazine included the director in their “Top 100 Most Influential People” list in 2009.

SOURCE: The Nation

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Guest1
    2022-05-18 19:21
    1 hour ago, Thaiger said: Former US President Bill Clinton will teach a class on “strategic planning.” Not sure that he is on the right topic, there. His strategic planning with Interns at the white house was a bust.
    image
    alex12345
    2022-05-18 20:00
    You realise these masterclasses are all in English so maybe 5% or maybe less of the students can understand them. Hmmm still its great for publicity
    image
    Poolie
    2022-05-18 20:19
    In Bangkok University its a fair chance there are more than 5% of students are at least familiar with English.
    Avatar

    Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University.

    image

