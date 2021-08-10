Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Popular Malaysian singer/new mother dies from Covid

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Istana Negara﻿/Facebook

Yesterday, the popular Malaysian singer, Siti Sarah Raisuddin, died from Covid. Just days prior, the singer had given birth to her 4th child, Ayash Affan.

Siti Sarah had previously experienced low oxygen levels and had to be put in a medically induced coma to help deliver her baby. The baby was delivered safely, however, the mother never got to hold her newborn. The Singer was 37 years old at the time of her death.

Reportedly, the whole family had previously contracted Covid from a domestic worker.

The singer’s husband Shuib Sepahtu/Shahmira Muhamad posted on Instagram following his wife’s death to say his “heavenly angel” is “gone forever”.

The singer’s death caused shockwaves throughout Malaysia that reached all the way to the monarchy as the king and queen released a statement on Facebook expressing their condolences to Siti Sarah’s family.

Malaysia is currently in the midst of easting reactions despite the fact that Covid is still ravaging the country.

SOURCE: The Star BBC News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)31 seconds ago

Popular Malaysian singer/new mother dies from Covid
World1 hour ago

Sewage into drinkable water, Singapore gets creative at finding water resources
Guides2 hours ago

Things you shouldn’t do in Thailand

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Goverment mulls amnesty bill to protect “medical officials” from legal consequences
Crime2 hours ago

560 kilograms of cannabis packaged for delivery seized by officers in Northeast
Coronavirus Vaccines2 hours ago

Only 6.7% of Thai population fully vaccinated, over 23% have received 1 dose
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | Daily deaths reach 235, CDC downgrades Thailand | August 10
Coronavirus Vaccines3 hours ago

Thai soldier who bragged about getting Pfizer vaccine says he’s a nurse
Thailand3 hours ago

Police ‘ready’ to investigate Thailand arms dealer in plot to kill Myanmar UN envoy
Best of3 hours ago

Top 10 hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok
Phuket3 hours ago

Over 14,000 foreign tourists avail of Phuket sandbox scheme during first month
Best of4 hours ago

Top 5 Scuba Diving Snorkelling Tours in Samui
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

US tells citizens to avoid travel to Thailand, upgrades country to highest warning level
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 19,843 new cases and 235 deaths
Best of4 hours ago

Phuket’s 5 best honeymoon resorts
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending