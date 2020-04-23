Health Minister wants Thailand’s Covid-19 vaccine trials speeded up | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Thailand
Health Minister wants Thailand’s Covid-19 vaccine trials speeded up
PHOTO: CDC on Unsplash
Back in the news again, Thailand’s expect-the-unexpected Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, says he wants to see trials of a homegrown Covid-19 vaccine speeded up.
Thai PBS World reports that Anutin wants to cut the current six month development period in half, saying guidelines for vaccine development must be completed in three months if production is set to take approximately eighteen months.
The Government is currently seeking 1.9 trillion baht in loans, with around 45 billion baht expected to be spent on vaccine development, while Anutin says he also wants relevant bodies from the private sectors involved. He adds that Thailand is ready and willing to work with other countries in the development of a Covid-19 vaccine.
“Prior to going into production, a vaccine must go through rigorous testing, first on animals and then on humans, to ensure that it’s both safe and effective.”
See earlier story HERE .
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand testing experimental Covid-19 vaccine on animals
Thailand, as well as the rest of the world, are racing against time to find a viable and safe vaccine for the Covid-19 virus. Thailand’s National Vaccines Institute, along with the science faculties of Mahidol Univesity and Faculty of Pharmacy of Chulalongkorn University, is currently testing a possible candidate for a Covid-19 vaccine on animals.
This is the final stage before completion of the initial laboratory based tests.
Director of the vaccine institute Dr. Nakorn Premsri, says that if the tests on animals show convincing results by creating antibodies, it will be then tested on human beings in three phases.”
“The first phase will be on 30-50 test subjects to verify the candidate vaccine’s safety. Then a second series of tests on 100-150 subjects, to find out whether the candidate vaccine will stimulate the production of the required antibodies. And for the final stage, which will be tested on over 500 subjects, is to determine the efficacy of the candidate vaccine.”
“The US, UK and China have already tested their candidate vaccines on human beings in the first and second phases. Besides developing Thailand’s own vaccine, it is also good to seek technology transfer from other advanced countries.”
Meanwhile, Dr. Sathaporn Phumi-amorn, of the Medical Science Department, says that two tests had been conducted on animals, in Chulalongkorn University’s’ laboratory, and an assessment will be underway to determine the level of antibody production.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Study finds no benefit from hydroxychloroquine for Covid-19 treatment
“The experiments and report has limitations, but adds to growing doubt over the efficacy of the drug.”
There was plenty of hype, even shared by the US President. But a study published yesterday, the biggest of its kind to date, found no benefit from a malaria drug earlier touted as a potential treatment for Covid-19. It ended up being associated with more deaths than lives saved.
The US government-funded analysis of how American military veterans responded to hydroxychloroquine was posted on a medical website but has not yet been peer reviewed.
On April 7 US President Trump threatened Indian politicians that the US could “retaliate” if India does not release stocks of a drug he has called a “game-changer” in the fight against Covid-19. This was the day after India banned the export of hydroxychloroquine, which it manufactures in large quantities.
The experiments and report has limitations, but adds to growing doubt over the efficacy of the drug heavily promoted by US President Donald Trump and news channel Fox News.
Researchers analysed medical records of 368 veterans hospitalised nationwide in the US, who either died or were discharged by April 11. Death rates for patients on hydroxychloroquine were 28%, compared to 22% when it was taken with the antibiotic azithromycin, a combination favoured by French scientist Didier Raoult, whose March study triggered a global surge of interest in the drug.
The death rate for those receiving only standard treatment without the drugs was 11%.
With or without azithromycin, hydroxychloroquine was more likely to be prescribed to patients with more severe symptoms, but the study found that the higher mortality rate persisted even after statistically adjusting for higher rates of use.
Other limitations include that the study did not assign people randomly to groups, because it was a retrospective analysis meaning it was a review of what had already happened.
The results are hard to generalise because the population, US military veterans, was highly specific: most were male, over 65, and black, a group that’s been disproportionately affected by underlying illnesses like diabetes and heart disease.
Previous research has found the medicine risky for patients with certain heart rhythm issues, and has side effects listed as blackouts, seizures or in the worst case, even cardiac arrest.
Hydroxychloroquine and a related compound chloroquine have been used for decades to treat malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.
They have received significant attention during the Covid-19 pandemic and have been shown in lab settings to block the virus from entering cells and prevent it replicating. But in the pharmaceutical world, “in vitro” promises often fail to translate into “in vivo” or real life success.
The final answer can only be determined through very large, randomised clinical trials that assign patients to receive either the drug under investigation or a placebo.
SOURCE: AFPKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand imports chemicals from China to commence local production of antivirals
“We need to make sure we have at least 1 million pills of Favipiravir in store.”
The Managing Director of Thailand’s Government Pharmaceutical Organisation Dr. Withoon Danwiboon says, “we have made contact with China to buy ‘Favipiravir’ (an antiviral drug) to start the production of the drugs locally as one of the treatments of Covid-19 virus in the country.”
“We are awaiting for the antiviral delivery from China. They will arrive next week.”
Favipiravir, sold under the brand name ‘Avigan’, is an antiviral medication used to treat influenza in Japan. It is also being studied to treat a number of other viral infections including Covid-19.
“After that, we will run the controlled experiments of the antiviral substances and assess the stability, dissolution and absorption. If the ingredients pass the testing, they will be handed over to the Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Medical Sciences to conduct standardised testing before the drug manufacturing can start.”
However, it is expected to take up to a year to begin the official start of the pharmaceutical production line. The procedures and timeline will be similar to issuing Compulsory Licensing on HIV drugs.
“It is vital that Thailand starts its own antiviral drug Favipiravir production line, despite taking up to a year to begin the actual production, it is all worth it because we expects that the Covid-19 outbreak will prevail, not to the scale of today’s but there will still be Covid-19 cases even through next year.”
In the meantime, the GPO is still in negotiation with several countries including China and Japan to purchase more Favipiravir to serve Covid-19 patients.
“We need to make sure we have at least 1 million pills of Favipiravir in store, Currently there are 200,000 pills in our stockpile.”
SOURCE: Khao SodKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Phuket eyes lifting restrictions on Tambons that are virus-free for 14 days
No new Covid-19 cases for Chonburi today
Man allegedly shoots his wife after argument over money for alcohol
New Covid-19 cases drop to 13, lowest in weeks, with 1 new death
Huge rise in single-use plastic during Thailand’s lockdown
March tourist arrival numbers worse than predicted
Buriram police officer injured as knife-wielding man has meltdown
Baby becomes youngest Covid-19 patient to recover in Thailand
Health Minister wants Thailand’s Covid-19 vaccine trials speeded up
Flights won’t return to ‘normal’ before October 2021 – Airports of Thailand
Bangkok, before and after. A birds-eye view.
Thousands of tourists stranded on a trio of Gulf islands
Tropical storms on the menu today for northeastern, northern and central provinces
Where is North Korean leader Kim Jong Un?
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
UPDATE: Phuket Zoo animals left abandoned and starving – VIDEO
Sweden’s massive public health gamble is failing
Thai-Malaysian border set to open this weekend
13 foreigners among those arrested at Pattaya pool party
Thailand’s marine life is rebounding during Covid-19 crisis
PM asks public to cool down on selling their gold
Phuket reports 1 new Covid-19 case (Friday)
AirAsia will resume some flights beginning April 29
Thailand’s road to a ‘new normal’
Pattaya irons out the wrinkles at checkpoints
Monk defrocked and arrested after allegedly shooting man in the testicles
Indonesia now leads SE Asia in Covid-19 cases
Stranded Russian couple have been living in a Krabi cave
Postcards from Thais struggling through the Covid-19 crisis
28 new Covid-19 cases (Friday), one more death, as recovery rate reaches 62%
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Sweden’s massive public health gamble is failing
- Coronavirus Thailand3 days ago
Stranded Russian couple have been living in a Krabi cave
- Opinion4 days ago
Back to business – time for Thailand’s tourist industry to get ready
- Business2 days ago
Thailand’s new ‘normal’ – Government charts course post-April 30
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand visa amnesty extended to July 30
- Business2 days ago
Doctors advise 5-step plan to re-opening Thailand
- Coronavirus Infections3 days ago
27 new virus cases, no deaths for third straight day, recovery rate passes 70%
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
British woman stranded in Chiang Mai airport finds somewhere to stay