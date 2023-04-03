Your ultimate guide to family friendly hotels in Thailand

PHOTO: Unsplash

Thailand’s family hotels provide a unique opportunity for families to bond and create unforgettable memories in a tropical paradise. From the pristine beaches of Phuket to the bustling city of Bangkok, families can find a range of accommodations and activities that cater to their specific needs and preferences. Whether you’re seeking relaxation or adventure, Thailand has got you covered. So pack your bags, gather your loved ones, and embark on a family vacation that you’ll cherish for years to come. Here are the top 5 family hotels in Thailand that you should consider for your next adventure.

Top 5 Family-Friendly Hotels

1. Centara Grand Mirage Beach Hotel Pattaya

Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya is a luxurious 5-star family hotel located in North Pattaya, Thailand. This sprawling resort is set on a 230-meter-long private beach and offers a host of amenities for families to enjoy. The resort’s 555 rooms and suites are designed with families in mind, offering spacious and comfortable accommodations. Additionally, the rooms are enclosed with modern amenities like free Wi-Fi, flat-screen TVs, and minibars, and some rooms even have direct access to the resort’s extensive water park.

Speaking of the water park, it’s one of the biggest attractions at the Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya. With 12 waterslides and a huge pool, families will never run out of fun things to do. There’s also a kids’ club with plenty of activities to keep children entertained. In addition to the water park, the resort offers a wide range of activities and facilities for families to enjoy, including a fitness centre, tennis courts, and a spa. There are also several restaurants and bars on-site, serving a variety of international cuisines that your taste buds will thank you for.

2. JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa

The JW Marriott Phuket Resort and Spa is a luxurious family-friendly resort located on the picturesque Mai Khao Beach in Phuket, Thailand. The resort offers a range of amenities and services that are designed to cater to the needs of both adults and children, making it an ideal family hotel. The resort features 265 guest rooms, suites, and villas that are tastefully furnished with modern amenities such as flat-screen TVs, minibars, and complimentary Wi-Fi. The rooms are spacious and comfortable, with many offering prepossessing views of the Andaman Sea.

For families with children, the JW Marriott Phuket Resort and Spa offers a myriad of activities and facilities to keep kids entertained. The resort’s kids’ club, called the “Kid’s Pavilion,” offers a range of games, arts and crafts, and educational activities for children aged 4 to 12. There is also a separate children’s pool and a playground. Adults can indulge in the resort’s many luxury amenities, such as the award-winning Mandara Spa, a fitness centre, and a range of dining options. The resort’s restaurants offer a plethora of cuisines, including Thai, Italian, and Japanese. The resort’s location on Mai Khao Beach provides easy access to a range of water activities such as swimming, kayaking, and snorkelling. For those who prefer to relax on the beach, the resort provides sun loungers, umbrellas, and beach towels.

3. Holiday Inn Resort Phuket

Holiday Inn Resort Phuket is a 4-star family hotel located in Patong Beach, one of the most popular tourist destinations in Phuket, Thailand. The hotel is set on a lush tropical landscape and offers a range of amenities for families to bask in. The hotel has 405 spacious and modern rooms and suites designed with families in mind. Each room features comfortable bedding, free Wi-Fi, flat-screen TVs, and a private balcony or terrace. There are also family rooms and suites available with extra beds or connecting rooms for added space and privacy.

The predominant attraction at the Holiday Inn Resort Phuket is the Kid’s Club offering a variety of activities for children of all ages, including arts and crafts, games, and movies. There’s also a dedicated children’s pool with a water slide, as well as a larger pool for adults. The hotel’s beachfront location also provides plenty of opportunities for water sports and other outdoor activities. The hotel’s dining options cater to families with various international cuisines available at its four restaurants and bars. There’s also a 24-hour room service for families who prefer to dine in the comfort of their rooms. In addition to the family-friendly amenities, the Holiday Inn Resort Phuket also offers a fitness centre, spa, and tour desk for guests who want to explore the island. The hotel also provides a free shuttle bus to Patong’s vibrant shopping and entertainment areas.

4. Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort

Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort is a luxurious family hotel situated on the banks of the majestic Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, Thailand. The resort boasts breathtaking views of the river and is surrounded by lush gardens, making it a perfect place for families to relax and enjoy their vacation as they feast their eyes on the alluring views of Thailand. The resort features spacious and beautifully designed rooms and suites that are ideal for families. These rooms are equipped with modern amenities such as flat-screen TVs, air conditioning, and complimentary Wi-Fi.

The suites have separate living areas, which provide enough space for families to unwind and relax. It also offers a range of family-friendly activities catering to adults and children. The resort has a Kids’ Club, where children can engage in amusing activities like arts and crafts, storytelling, and games, while parents can enjoy some alone time. The resort also has a family pool and a separate kids’ pool, where families can take a dip and enjoy the tropical weather. For dining, the resort has a variety of restaurants that offer international cuisine and Thai specialities. Families can enjoy a scrumptious meal while savouring the alluring views of the river. The resort also offers a cooking school where families can learn how to make authentic, lip-smacking Thai dishes together.

5. Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa

Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa is a family-friendly hotel located in the popular coastal town of Hua Hin, Thailand. The hotel boasts a prime beachfront location, with fascinating views of the Gulf of Thailand and easy access to various activities and attractions. The hotel offers a variety of accommodation options, including spacious guest rooms, suites, and villas, all of which are designed to cater to the needs of families. The rooms are equipped with modern amenities such as flat-screen TVs, free Wi-Fi, and minibars.

For families with children, the Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa have a range of activities and facilities to keep the little ones entertained, including a kids’ club, a children’s pool, and a playground. The hotel also offers babysitting services for parents who need some time alone. Moreover, the hotel’s spa is a great place for parents to relax and rejuvenate, with a range of treatments and services available. Meanwhile, the hotel’s fitness centre and outdoor pool provide opportunities for exercise and recreation for the whole family. Dining options at the Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa are diverse and cater to all tastes, with a range of international cuisines available at the hotel’s restaurants. The hotel also offers 24-hour room service for guests who prefer to dine in the comfort of their rooms.

So there you have it, our ultimate guide to some of the best family-friendly hotels in Thailand. Whether you’re looking for a luxurious beach resort in Pattaya or a riverside retreat in Bangkok, there’s no shortage of options to choose from. With a range of amenities and activities for families, these hotels are the perfect place to create unforgettable memories with your loved ones.

