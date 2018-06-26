Thai Life
Top Ten world locations where people go to play
Where do people travel in the world for ‘play’, not business? Mastercard unveils the Top Ten locations where people go to play.
International travel continues to grow at an incredible rate, transforming local economies and enabling people to broaden their horizons – whether they travel for work or for play. Building on nearly a decade of insight into international travel trends, Mastercard today releases its Global Destination Cities Index: ‘Play’ – a look at the international destinations with the highest concentration of visitors travelling for relaxation and leisure, not business.
Punta Cana leads the list of top ten cities where more than 90 percent of overnight visitor travel in 2017 was for purposes beyond business – such as vacation or family visits. The list includes several lesser-known destinations that cater to eco-tourists, history buffs, beach goers and adventure seekers.
Phuket was listed 10th among the top-ten global leisure destinations where the majority of visitors are Chinese travellers spending around USD$239 on leisure per visitor, per day.
With cultures uniquely their own but a common focus on relaxation and fun, the cities are:
• Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (99.9%*[1])
• Cusco, Peru (98%)
• Djerba, Tunisia (97.7%)
• Riviera Maya, Mexico (97.5%)
• Palma de Mallorca, Spain (97.2%)
• Cancun, Mexico (96.8%)
• Bali, Indonesia (96.7%)
• Panama City, Panama (96.3%)
• Orlando, United States (94.1%)
• Phuket, Thailand (93%)
“Travel allows us to broaden our horizons by exploring new places, people and experiences,” said Francis Hondal, president of loyalty and managed services at Mastercard.
“The Mastercard Global Destination Cities Index: ‘Play’ shows that special cities around the world are tapping into that trend and building a brand of fun, relaxation and enjoyment for like-minded travelers.”
Mastercard is focused on helping cardholders travel the world with peace of mind through seamless planning, conveniences and connectivity at their destination and worry-free acceptance at millions of locations around the globe. Compelling travel offerings and benefits help travelers every step of their journey. More information can be found at mastercard.com.
Phuket is one among top 10 leisure destination in Global Destination Cities Index: ‘Play’.
New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam
Thailand has Phang Nga Bay, Vietnam has the famous Ha Long Bay and the lesser-known Lan Ha Bay.
Vietnamese cruise operator Indochina Sails has a new route starting this December, sailing from Hai Phong to the Lan Ha Bay region, northern Vietnam.
They say that joining this new cruise will be more convenient for guests as the home-port is closer to Hanoi. Lan Ha Bay is one of three bays served by their cruise boats. Ha Long Bay is the most famous with more than 100 cruise operators in operation. The bay has close to 2,000 islets. Boats are based at Bai Chay harbour
Bai Tu Long Bay is 30 km east of Ha Long, quieter and has around 1,600 limestone islets. Cruise boats are based at Hon Gai harbour.
The smallest of the three bays, Lan Ha Bay, is 10 km south of Cat Ba Island with 300 islets and limestone karst. This bay is recommended for adventure travellers interested in kayaking, rock climbing and trekking
Indonchina Sails has more than 20 years experience offering cruises on Ha Long Bay.
The new cruise boat will have 36 cabins and offer guests a luxury travel experience.
Famed for its tropical islets with secluded sandy beaches the UNESCO World Heritage bay has retained its pristine environment by avoiding substantial tourist attention.
So far it has been protected from over crowding and environmental issues that blight the bigger tourist magnet, Ha Long Bay.
Indochina Sails’ Lan Ha two-day, one-night cruise package comes with on-board meals (breakfast, lunch and dinner) served at the boat’s second deck restaurant, which also has a lounge area with a vantage point to admire the bay.
Cruise activities include food carving, cooking classes, sunrise Tai Chi, spa service, gym and a heated on-board swimming pool.
Shore activities highlight trips to secluded sandy coves and visits to fishing communities living on floating villages.
The ship has been designed in traditional Indochina Colonial style with token sails. Spacious private cabin have en-suite bathrooms and balconies.
Indochina Sails is a brand name of Huong Hai Group and one of the first companies to specialise in cruises on Ha long Bay with more than 15 years of experience.
Find out more about their tours HERE.
Mekong tourism grows 13% – PATA Report
Tourism is booming in the regions bordering Thailand as tourists look further afield of the well-trodden temples and beaches route.
More than 59 million travellers visited the five countries that are members of the Greater Mekong Sub-region during 2017, according to the Pacific Asia Travel Association’s Annual Tourism Monitor 2018.
Monitoring travel movements in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam, the report noted arrivals grew 13% giving the region 59.9 million arrivals.
But, Thailand still dominates the inbound travel count with more than 35 million, while Vietnam is the second largest with 12.9 million arrivals in 2017.
The good news for the GMS five is the robust 13% growth rate that out performs the average growth rate of 5.8% for the Asia-Pacific region.
The positive performance added 6.9 million visits to the GMS countries, while collectively the five countries had a 48.4% market share when compared with all tourist arrivals to the 10-member ASEAN bloc of which they are members.
Asia remains the dominant supplier of foreign arrivals to the GMS countries, followed by Europe, but travel from the latter is losing ground to massive surges from China and South Korea.
The two countries led the list of top 10 travel suppliers to the GMS in 2017. China supplied 16 million, up 22.8% and South Korea 4.7 million, up 31.3%.
The others were: Laos 2.1 million, up 20.3%; Russia 1.4 million (+23%); India 1.5 million (+17.9%); Thailand 3.1 million (+6.9%); Cambodia 1.1 million (+21.2%); Japan 2.7 million (+6.7%), Taiwan 1.4 (+14.2%); USA 2 million (+7.6%).
The report suggested there was considerable potential to increase arrivals from Vietnam to other GMS countries while tapping the potential of Indonesia and Singapore.
You can read the report HERE.
SOS Children’s Village Phuket invited to ‘Be My Guest’
Mövenpick Resort & Spa Karon Beach Phuket organised a day filled with activities as part of an on-going partnership with SOS Children’s Village Phuket, an orphanage that was set up in the aftermath of the Indian Ocean tsunami and looks after local, unattended children.
On Saturday, June 16, 2018, 20 children from the SOS Children’s Village Phuket were invited to the resort to “be our guests” and spend a day on the resort’s ground to have fun and discover different jobs related to hospitality.
The children were picked up in the morning and were introduced to the concepts of eco-sustainability, a key foundation of the resort, by visiting the gardens and learning about the different species of flora that can be found on the property.
A series of mini-games followed, organised by the Recreation Team, that emphasised on the different departments’ roles and responsibilities, all in a fun and interactive way. The children were then treated to a delicious meal at OrientAsia, a pan-Asian restaurant located right on the pristine Karon Beach.
All young guests left with a little souvenir and wonderful memories from the moments they spent with the team throughout the day. Mövenpick Resort & Spa Karon Beach Phuket maintains a strong partnership with SOS Children’s Village Phuket and offers all the children who finish college an opportunity for an internship and a job within the company.
Organised twice a year by our resort, the “Be My Guest” activity is part of Shine, the global corporate social responsibility programme under the umbrella of Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts.
