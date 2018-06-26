Top Ten world locations where people go to play

Where do people travel in the world for ‘play’, not business? Mastercard unveils the Top Ten locations where people go to play.

International travel continues to grow at an incredible rate, transforming local economies and enabling people to broaden their horizons – whether they travel for work or for play. Building on nearly a decade of insight into international travel trends, Mastercard today releases its Global Destination Cities Index: ‘Play’ – a look at the international destinations with the highest concentration of visitors travelling for relaxation and leisure, not business.

Punta Cana leads the list of top ten cities where more than 90 percent of overnight visitor travel in 2017 was for purposes beyond business – such as vacation or family visits. The list includes several lesser-known destinations that cater to eco-tourists, history buffs, beach goers and adventure seekers.

Phuket was listed 10th among the top-ten global leisure destinations where the majority of visitors are Chinese travellers spending around USD$239 on leisure per visitor, per day.

With cultures uniquely their own but a common focus on relaxation and fun, the cities are:

• Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (99.9%*[1])

• Cusco, Peru (98%)

• Djerba, Tunisia (97.7%)

• Riviera Maya, Mexico (97.5%)

• Palma de Mallorca, Spain (97.2%)

• Cancun, Mexico (96.8%)

• Bali, Indonesia (96.7%)

• Panama City, Panama (96.3%)

• Orlando, United States (94.1%)

• Phuket, Thailand (93%)

“Travel allows us to broaden our horizons by exploring new places, people and experiences,” said Francis Hondal, president of loyalty and managed services at Mastercard.

“The Mastercard Global Destination Cities Index: ‘Play’ shows that special cities around the world are tapping into that trend and building a brand of fun, relaxation and enjoyment for like-minded travelers.”

Mastercard is focused on helping cardholders travel the world with peace of mind through seamless planning, conveniences and connectivity at their destination and worry-free acceptance at millions of locations around the globe. Compelling travel offerings and benefits help travelers every step of their journey. More information can be found at mastercard.com.

Phuket is one among top 10 leisure destination in Global Destination Cities Index: ‘Play’.