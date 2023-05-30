Woman rescued waist-deep in mud near West Kirby Marine Lake

A woman was rescued after being trapped waist-deep in thick mud while walking near West Kirby Marine Lake on Merseyside. The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) deployed the Hoylake hovercraft Hurley Spirit to assist her at approximately 2:45pm on Monday. The woman had become stuck in a channel of shallow water and was unable to reach the shore. Following her rescue, she received treatment for shock and the effects of the cold mud.

The rescue operation also involved Wirral and Flint Coastguard Rescue Teams, Merseyside Police, and the North West Ambulance Service. West Kirby Marine Lake is an artificial saltwater lake, surrounded by a walkway and sand flats. During low tide, it is possible to walk across the sands from the lake to the nearby Hilbre Island in the River Dee estuary.

Follow us on :













Upon the hovercraft’s arrival, the woman was firmly stuck, leading the crew to land carefully beside her and use mud boards and mats to establish a solid surface. She was then quickly extracted and brought on board for assessment. With reassurance from the RNLI crew and blankets to keep her warm, the woman was flown ashore on the hovercraft and landed at Sandy Lane Slipway, where she was handed over to the care of the Coastguard and ambulance service.

Hovercraft commander Tony Warburton expressed his relief at being able to help but urged those planning to visit the area to only go to a lifeguarded beach, check weather forecasts and tide times, and pay attention to local safety signage.