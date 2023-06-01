Tate denies rape and exploitation allegations in combative BBC interview

In a recent interview with the BBC, influencer Andrew Tate has refuted allegations of promoting misogyny and defended his character. Tate is currently under investigation by Romanian prosecutors for accusations including rape, human trafficking, and exploitation of women. In his first television interview since being released into house arrest in Romania in April, he dismissed these allegations and claimed to be a “force for good” acting under God’s instruction.

Tate, who has a substantial online following and has often expressed distrust of traditional media, agreed to the interview without any preconditions. He dismissed the testimonies of women involved in the ongoing investigation, accusing the BBC of inventing a woman referred to as ‘Sophie’ who claimed she was pressured into webcam work and having Tate’s name tattooed on her body.

When confronted with concerns from schoolteachers, senior police figures, and rights campaigners about his influence, Tate dismissed these accusations as “absolute garbage.” He also denied admitting to emotionally manipulating women, despite comments made on a previous version of his online coaching course, Hustlers University.

Follow us on :













During the interview, Tate argued that some of his comments had been taken out of context or were intended as jokes. He also claimed to be a force for good in the world, stating, “I genuinely believe I am acting under the instruction of God to do good things, and I want to make the world a better place.”

Tate’s team filmed the interview for their own use, and he later published his own version of the conversation on social media. The BBC has been closely following the case since the end of last year and has spoken to witnesses, former employees, neighbours, associates, and those involved in the investigation to piece together an accurate picture of Tate’s time in Romania.